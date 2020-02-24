Sport / Soccer

Chiefs coach has derby jitters after Highlands defeat

24 February 2020 - 16:00 Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MICHAEL SHEEHAN
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MICHAEL SHEEHAN

Coach Ernst Middendorp admits that Kaizer Chiefs’ Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday has ramped up in importance after his team’s Nedbank Cup defeat by Highlands Park.

Chiefs were beaten 5-4 on penalties after normal and extra-time ended 1-1 at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

After their last-16 cup defeat‚ Chiefs next meet Pirates in a league game at FNB Stadium. Amakhosi now have only the Premiership title to play for.

Chiefs are desperate for silverware in their 50th anniversary season. On top of that‚ they need to send a message to opponents that cracks are not starting to show after a fortnight in which their PSL lead was cut from nine to four points and they were booted out of the season’s last cup competition.

“The next game is Saturday and we need to be concentrated  on that‚” Middendorp said. “We know it’s a game with a high attendance‚ and of course there’s a huge result at stake.

“It’s always something where we are disappointed [about the Nedbank defeat]‚ there’s no doubt about it.”

The cup game on an uneven Makhulong surface‚ against a physical‚ spoiling Highlands‚ was made more difficult by a second-half downpour.

Chiefs have a four-point lead over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL‚ and six over third-placed Pirates.

Sundowns end VUT fairytale to reach quarterfinals

Downs second-stringers fail to use the opportunity to impress coach Pitso Mosimane
Sport
23 hours ago

Highlands to home in on Chiefs’ weak spots

Coach Owen da Gama is not convinced his side is a straight underdog after Amakhosi defeat to Maritzburg United
Sport
4 days ago

Akpeyi going nowhere, says Middendorp

Chiefs coach stands by his decision to play the goalkeeper despite a costly mistake against Maritzburg
Sport
5 days ago

Media won’t make the call on goalkeeper, says Ernst Middendorp

Coach is under pressure to field long-time favourite Khune in Saturday’s Nedbank last-16 clash against Highlands Park
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Are Kaizer Chiefs about to start choking?

Sport / Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns aim to pile the pressure on stuttering Kaizer Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Pirates leave it late to down Leopards and keep title race alive

Sport / Soccer

Strikers Nurkovic and Castro on fire for Amakhosi

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.