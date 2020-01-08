Baroka FC caretaker coach Matsimela Thoka says their Premiership clash against Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday is a mustwin encounter.

The Limpopo side go into the vital clash sitting at the bottom of the table with three wins‚ five draws and eight defeats.

Thoka said they must get their campaign back on track. The long-time Baroka assistant coach has taken charge temporarily as the club awaits the work permit of coach Dylan Kerr following the departure of Wedson Nyirenda in 2019.

“This is a must-win game for us‚ the equation is that simple‚” said Thoka. He also said that their weaknesses were impotency in front goal and lack of concentration at the back at crucial stages of matches.

“Our main problem is converting our chances‚ but we are working very hard with the attackers to find solutions.

“If you look at most of the matches we have lost‚ opposition teams do not create more than us but they end up winning.

“Most of the matches we lost 1-0 or 2-1 and we concede at crucial stages. We are in a difficult situation at the moment but I believe we have the players who can move us from the bottom of the log and to safety.

“We have told the players not to panic and start doubting themselves because they are good enough to get us out of this situation.”

Looking ahead before the clash with the stubborn Arrows‚ Thoka admitted they would have to double their effort to return to Limpopo with all three points in the bag.

“It is always not easy to beat a team that is coached by Steve Komphela but we are both wounded tigers as we both lost our last matches‚” he said.

“We must be smart as to how we go about our business because they are at home and will be looking to consolidate a place in the top eight.

“If we don’t get a win there‚ a point will do but we definitely cannot afford to lose.

“For us‚ we want a win at all cost and hope the results of matches involving some of the teams around us go our way so we can move from the bottom of the log.

“There is no need to panic because we still have a lot of matches to play this season.’’