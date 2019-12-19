Brockie’s future at Sundowns up in the air

Striker Jeremy Brockie faces an uncertain future at Mamelodi Sundowns and the New Zealander’s career at Chloorkop will be the subject of discussions at the end of the season.

Brockie is about to enter the third year of his contract at Chloorkop but is on loan at Maritzburg United until the end of the season.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed that they would have talks in May to decide if Brockie returns to Chloorkop at the end of his loan agreement.

Mosimane lured the 32-year-old “Sniper” from crosstown rivals SuperSport United in a highly publicised transfer almost two years ago‚ but the New Zealand international struggled to adjust to life at Chloorkop and had a poor return of just one league goal in 13 matches.

“It’s a May decision‚ we agreed to leave him at Maritzburg United for this period,” Mosimane said. “I think he will come in handy for them [Maritzburg] during the latter stages of the campaign.”

Brockie has played in seven league matches and one in the Telkom Knockout competition for United, but is yet to find the net.

As part of the loan agreement between Sundowns and United‚ he was not allowed to play in the Telkom Knockout final when the two sides teams met in a match won by the Brazilians last weekend. In his absence‚ Mosimane has used the South Americans Ali Meza and Mauricio Affonso in the front line.