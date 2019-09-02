Sport / Soccer

Danish side Aarhus have high hopes for Gift Links

Winger follows in footsteps of Josta Dladla

02 September 2019 - 14:13 Nick Said
Cape Town City's Gift Links in action during the Absa Premiership match between against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY
Cape Town City's Gift Links in action during the Absa Premiership match between against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY

Cape Town winger Gift Links is following in the footsteps of a former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana attacker Josta Dladla after joining Danish side Aarhus.

Dladla spent two seasons at Aarhus from 2002 to 2004‚ before returning to SA to win trophies with Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs until he retired in 2016.

Links will wear the No 11 jersey at his new club after signing in what City say is a record transfer fee‚ though they have not indicated a specific figure.

The Danes are delighted with their capture and club sporting director Peter Christiansen said they are expecting big things from the winger who is on the fringes of Bafana.

“Links’s talent is undeniable‚” Christiansen told the club’s official website. “He is a really skilled dribbler and he plays‚ despite his relatively young age‚ with great maturity. He is an explosive player and can be very direct in his game and so he needs very little space around him on the last third of the pitch‚ where he will give us another offensive dimension.”

Christiansen says he also expects a quick integration for Links and believes the player will make his way quickly into the first team.

“We do not expect any long period of adjustment for him. The South Africans I have played and worked with in the past have been easy to integrate‚ and their positivity‚ humility and great passion for the game are infectious all around.”

Christiansen was a teammate of Sibusiso Zuma at FC Copenhagen where the former Bafana forward excelled in the early 2000s.

Aarhus are sixth in the 14-team Danish top-flight‚ 11 points behind leaders Midtjylland after eight games.

Their next fixture is a Danish Cup game against Marstal Rise on September 11‚ which could be the perfect time for Links to make his debut.

Fired-up Kaizer Chiefs have gone from Fiat Panda to Ferrari

Ernst Middendorp’s team heads the standings after three wins from their first four games, with comeback victory against Cape Town City boosting morale
Sport
5 days ago

Safa likely to prefer a South African to take over as Bafana coach

Technical committee discusses job requirements and favours someone with extensive knowledge of the South African playing style
Sport
4 days ago

Andile Jali gives Sundowns coach plenty to think about

Pitso Mosimane has a selection headache ahead of Premiership clash against Bloemfontein Celtic
Sport
5 days ago

Middendorp mum on Khune return

Injured goalkeeper was in the squad and wanted to feel the team environment‚ says the coach
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Rhulani Mokwena’s new Pirates show progress, but not enough

Sport / Soccer

Crunch talks in bid to sort out PSL-SABC impasse

Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Pity the poor fans caught in the SABC-PSL crossfire

Opinion / Columnists

Sports sponsorship a boon for banks and insurers

Companies / Financial Services

HANNA ZIADY: From Boris to Busisiwe, it’s the age of pretenders

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.