MNINAWA NTLOKO: Pity the poor fans caught in the SABC-PSL crossfire In rural areas, where radio is often the only contact people have with the wider world, the excitement of football commentary no longer exists

You need to take a trip to some parts of the country to understand the devastating impact of the SABC’s decision to up the ante in its war with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over broadcast rights and impose a complete blackout of local football.

Absa Premiership matches have not been televised on SABC since the start of the season after the cash-strapped public broadcaster declined a R280m deal for 144 games a year with SuperSport, who hold the rights to screen matches. The SABC claimed the deal was not financially viable.