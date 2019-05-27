HANNA ZIADY: From Boris to Busisiwe, it’s the age of pretenders

The simmering trade war between the world’s two largest economies is keeping risk appetite suppressed
The collapse of Jamie’s comes after years of weak trading, while Gordon Ramsay Restaurants is still in business, albeit at a large operating loss
No announcement likely before Tuesday, says presidency
Zille says the party tried to 'crush' her and force her out
The suspended CEO says he's unhappy with the board’s decision and denies there are governance issues
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
Berlin’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan says the chance for a process towards a more peaceful Afghanistan should not be missed
It may worry the New Zealand coach that the Kiwis are giving away more penalties than usual in Super Rugby, given they have a World Cup to defend soon
A UK team has synthesised a version of the organism, which throws up questions about the ethics of genome editing, writes Anjana Ahuja
