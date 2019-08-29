Sport / Soccer

You don’t become a bad team overnight‚ says Pirates coach Mokwena

Bucs are ‘fortunate that their slump has come early in the season’

29 August 2019 - 16:04 Marc Strydom
Rulani Mokwena during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES
Rulani Mokwena during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES

All big teams go through a downward cycle at some stage in a season‚ and Orlando Pirates are fortunate that theirs has come early in 2019-20 when there is time to rectify it‚ Bucs’ caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena says.

Pirates endured a sixth match without victory after a goalless draw with Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday. It was caretaker coach Mokwena’s fourth match in charge.

Bucs were defensively strong but lacked intensity and penetration in the attacking third.

“We shouldn’t forget this is the same group of players who went 22 games unbeaten last season and who pushed for the title‚”  said 32-year-old Mokwena.

“You don’t become a bad team overnight. But you can go through a cycle. And every team does — Real Madrid last season did‚ and Manchester United still are. The good thing about our cycle is it comes early in a season‚ and we’ve got enough time to grab hold of it and not allow it to continue.”

Mokwena seemed to make the  error of too many changes — five — in his starting line-up after Bucs’ 1-1 Caf Champions League home draw on Saturday that saw them exit 2-1 in aggregate in the preliminary round.

The coach needs time to find his feet. He also has a tough task restoring confidence in a squad reeling from the abrupt departure of head coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Mokwena said Pirates’ lack of confidence and cohesion are aspects to work on in a three-week break when they are not involved in this weekend’s MTN8 semi-finals‚ which are followed by a Fifa international date.

“As you can see‚ a lot of teams‚ because we’ve done so well [in the past]‚ play against us with a reinforced block‚” Mokwena said. Now if you do not have all the four superiorities in modern football it becomes hard to break that down.

“At this moment we try with structural tweaks to make sure that we have positional superiority in trying to get players into the right areas. We try to have some form of organisational superiority‚ but the reality is that you also need qualitative superiority.

“You watch Manchester City — teams sit back, but Raheem Sterling comes in‚ or Sergio Agüero comes in‚ and they do something.

“We have to work on cohesive superiority. If movements, schemes and organisational forms are not right‚ then you don’t give yourself a chance to win football matches

“We’ll find solutions. We’ve got a very good technical team and a very good group of analysts who work very hard. We will try our best to find the right solutions — it’s a collective‚ it’s all of us — and come back stronger after the Fifa break.”

Pirates next meet Bidvest Wits in the PSL on September 21.

Middendorp not amused after Chiefs fans call for Khune to replace Akpeyi in goal

Some supporters want SA's No 1 goalkeeper to replace Nigerian
Sport
1 hour ago

Can Rulani Mokwena steady the Bucs ship?

Young coach refuses to make excuses amid tight schedule after the hasty departure of Milutin Sredojevic
Sport
1 day ago

Andile Jali gives Sundowns coach plenty to think about

Pitso Mosimane has a selection headache ahead of Premiership clash against Bloemfontein Celtic
Sport
2 days ago

Middendorp mum on Khune return

Injured goalkeeper was in the squad and wanted to feel the team environment‚ says the coach
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

It’s not about me‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns not finished in the transfer market

Sport / Soccer

Sredojevic ‘relieved’ to be in Egypt after exit from Bucs

Sport / Soccer

Milutin Sredojevic’s exit from Pirates spun into a tangled web of denials

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.