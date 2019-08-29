All big teams go through a downward cycle at some stage in a season‚ and Orlando Pirates are fortunate that theirs has come early in 2019-20 when there is time to rectify it‚ Bucs’ caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena says.

Pirates endured a sixth match without victory after a goalless draw with Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday. It was caretaker coach Mokwena’s fourth match in charge.

Bucs were defensively strong but lacked intensity and penetration in the attacking third.

“We shouldn’t forget this is the same group of players who went 22 games unbeaten last season and who pushed for the title‚” said 32-year-old Mokwena.

“You don’t become a bad team overnight. But you can go through a cycle. And every team does — Real Madrid last season did‚ and Manchester United still are. The good thing about our cycle is it comes early in a season‚ and we’ve got enough time to grab hold of it and not allow it to continue.”

Mokwena seemed to make the error of too many changes — five — in his starting line-up after Bucs’ 1-1 Caf Champions League home draw on Saturday that saw them exit 2-1 in aggregate in the preliminary round.

The coach needs time to find his feet. He also has a tough task restoring confidence in a squad reeling from the abrupt departure of head coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Mokwena said Pirates’ lack of confidence and cohesion are aspects to work on in a three-week break when they are not involved in this weekend’s MTN8 semi-finals‚ which are followed by a Fifa international date.

“As you can see‚ a lot of teams‚ because we’ve done so well [in the past]‚ play against us with a reinforced block‚” Mokwena said. Now if you do not have all the four superiorities in modern football it becomes hard to break that down.

“At this moment we try with structural tweaks to make sure that we have positional superiority in trying to get players into the right areas. We try to have some form of organisational superiority‚ but the reality is that you also need qualitative superiority.

“You watch Manchester City — teams sit back, but Raheem Sterling comes in‚ or Sergio Agüero comes in‚ and they do something.

“We have to work on cohesive superiority. If movements, schemes and organisational forms are not right‚ then you don’t give yourself a chance to win football matches

“We’ll find solutions. We’ve got a very good technical team and a very good group of analysts who work very hard. We will try our best to find the right solutions — it’s a collective‚ it’s all of us — and come back stronger after the Fifa break.”

Pirates next meet Bidvest Wits in the PSL on September 21.