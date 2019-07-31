Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has promised a new-look Amakhosi when they meet Highlands Park in their Premiership season opener at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Sunday.

Chiefs start their 2019/2020 campaign more desperate for a trophy than before after four unprecedented seasons without silverware culminated in last season’s ninth-placed league finish. It was the club’s second finish outside the top eight in their proud history.

Middendorp has senior and promising players back from injury‚ as well as new signings.

He can also throw Itumeleng Khune into the mix soon‚ with the Bafana Bafana No 1 goalkeeper due back in action in mid to late August.

Apart from personnel changes expected on Sunday against Owen Da Gama’s nuggety Highlands on their compact home ground‚ Middendorp has also promised a more aggressive Chiefs‚ pressing higher and not allowing opponents to run at them.

The game will be “a totally different set-up”, the coach said.

“Our biggest challenge was very clear‚ immediately after finishing last season on May 18‚ from the next morning on May 19‚ to look into it and see what had to be done.

“One really clear aspect is that it is not only Itu Khune who will come back in August; it’s not only Eric Mathoho‚ Lebogang Manyama and ‘Rama’ [Ramahlwe Mphahlele] [who are available].”

Reeve Frosler, who played just four games in domestic competitions for Chiefs in 2018/2019, is back in contention.

“I’m not talking about Happy Mashiane. He was refreshing‚ doing well in his first two games [last season], but then was kicked all over the park [and ended up injured].

“Nkosingiphile Ngcobo — an outstanding talent; probably the biggest creative talent in SA at an age of 19 [will also be in the mix].

“This is very important‚ to bring these players back to their maximum. And I don’t think we have to talk about the quality of Khune‚ Mathoho‚ Manyama‚ Frosler — I can go on.

“So far they look good. They made this step forward into what we want to see.”