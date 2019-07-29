Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp insists injury sidelined George Maluleka
George Maluleka was injured‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has insisted‚ after the midfielder was not fielded, having been voted into the starting line-up for Saturday’s Carling Black Label Cup match against Orlando Pirates.
Willard Katsande came into the starting line-up for Amakhosi in the preseason friendly at FNB Stadium in which fans vote in the starting players.
Middendorp had complained during the week that the supporters had not voted in a defensive midfielder and a left-back to his XI. Maluleka gave media interviews in perfectly good health on Wednesday.
This prompted speculation on Saturday of a “mystery ailment” having overcome Maluleka to make way for Katsande.
However‚ Middendorp insisted the player sustained a hamstring injury in the training session that directly followed Chiefs’ Wednesday morning media open day at their Naturena headquarters.
“George Maluleka was injured‚” Middendorp said‚ unprompted by a question on Maluleka’s absence‚ in the post-match media conference.
Middendorp said Maluleka suffered a hamstring injury during sprints and the player was sent for an ultrasound
“To make it very clear — I would have loved to see him on the field. He has had a good preseason so far.
“But‚ please‚ respect it that if somebody is injured, then they are not available.”
Chiefs open their 2019/2020 Premiership campaign against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on August 4.
Amakhosi have not won a trophy in four years and finished a hugely disappointing ninth in the league last season.