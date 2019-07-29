George Maluleka was injured‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has insisted‚ after the midfielder was not fielded, having been voted into the starting line-up for Saturday’s Carling Black Label Cup match against Orlando Pirates.

Willard Katsande came into the starting line-up for Amakhosi in the preseason friendly at FNB Stadium in which fans vote in the starting players.

Middendorp had complained during the week that the supporters had not voted in a defensive midfielder and a left-back to his XI. Maluleka gave media interviews in perfectly good health on Wednesday.

This prompted speculation on Saturday of a “mystery ailment” having overcome Maluleka to make way for Katsande.

However‚ Middendorp insisted the player sustained a hamstring injury in the training session that directly followed Chiefs’ Wednesday morning media open day at their Naturena headquarters.

“George Maluleka was injured‚” Middendorp said‚ unprompted by a question on Maluleka’s absence‚ in the post-match media conference.