Sport / Soccer

Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp insists injury sidelined George Maluleka

29 July 2019 - 19:36 Marc Strydom
George Maluleka. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
George Maluleka. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

George Maluleka was injured‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has insisted‚ after the midfielder was not fielded, having been voted into the starting line-up for Saturday’s  Carling Black Label Cup match against Orlando Pirates.

Willard Katsande came into the starting line-up for Amakhosi in the preseason friendly at FNB Stadium in which fans vote in the starting players.

Middendorp had complained during the week that the supporters had not voted in a defensive midfielder and a left-back to his XI. Maluleka gave media interviews in perfectly good health on Wednesday.

This prompted speculation on Saturday of a “mystery ailment” having overcome Maluleka to make way for Katsande.

However‚ Middendorp insisted the player sustained a hamstring injury in the training session that directly followed Chiefs’ Wednesday morning media open day at their Naturena headquarters.

“George Maluleka was injured‚” Middendorp said‚ unprompted by a question on Maluleka’s absence‚ in the post-match media conference.

Middendorp said Maluleka suffered a hamstring injury during sprints and the player was sent for an ultrasound

“To make it very clear — I would have loved to see him on the field. He has had a good preseason so far.

“But‚ please‚ respect it that if somebody is injured, then they are  not available.”

Chiefs open their 2019/2020 Premiership campaign against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on August 4.

Amakhosi have not won a trophy in four years and finished a hugely disappointing ninth in the league last season.

Bafana yet to learn World Cup draw for Qatar

SA's seeding gives the national football team a bye in the opening round
Sport
7 hours ago

Bradley Grobler gleeful at the thought of teaming up with Gabuza at SuperSport

Striker looking forward to forming a dynamic duo with new arrival
Sport
3 hours ago

Romelu Lukaku misses United’s friendly trip amid transfer talk

Manchester United give Inter Milan a deadline to conclude deal for striker
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Itumeleng Khune should be in action within a month

Sport / Soccer

Middendorp outlines Amakhosi’s approach to transfer market

Sport / Soccer

Dax faces Kaizer Chiefs exit after Castro impresses coach

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp happy with team’s preparations

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.