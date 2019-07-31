Hardman Makhaula will apologise when he meets fit-again Molangoane

New Highlands Park midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula says “his heart will be sore” when he comes face to face with Joseph “Tight” Molangoane for the first time since breaking the Kaizer Chiefs winger’s leg in 2018.

The hard-tackling Makhaula‚ who is known for his no-holds-barred approach to tackling‚ nearly ended Molangoane’s career with the leg-breaking challenge during a MTN8 quarterfinal in August 2018 while playing for Free State Stars.

Highlands host Chiefs on the opening weekend of the new Premiership season at Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, on Sunday (3pm kickoff) and the two players will be meeting for the first time since that incident.

“I have talked over the phone with Tight but I have not met him in person after that. I apologised‚ but I want to apologise face to face when I see him‚” said Makhaula‚ who joined Highlands from relegated Stars.

Molangoane was sidelined for the entire season and only fully recovered in the last few matches of the previous campaign.

Makhaula said flashes of him going in hard for that leg-breaking tackle‚ for which he was not shown a card‚ will come to mind should he find himself on the pitch at the same time as the 31-year-old Molangoane.

Will Makhaula pull out of challenges?

“I am an aggressive player by nature and that won’t change‚” Makhaula said. “I think he understands we were in the line of duty and that injuries are part and parcel of the job we do.”

The midfield hardman‚ who is likely to play an anchoring role behind Mothobi Mvala in the heart of the Highlands midfield on Sunday‚ said match-ups against Chiefs always bring out the best in him.

“It is a dream every time I play against Chiefs because I know that it will push me to the limit. I’m not saying that I don’t get pushed when I play against other teams, but with Chiefs there is that extra motivation to do well‚” said Makhaula‚ who played 29 matches in all competitions last season.

Highlands have the toughest of starts as their clash against Chiefs will be followed by an MTN8 quarterfinal match against Orlando Pirates in Soweto.

Makhaula believes they can get positive results from the matches. “We have to fight hard, but from what I have seen from our preseason preparation I think it is possible to beat both Chiefs and Pirates and have a great start. Every player knows his responsibilities and is determined to do well for the club.”