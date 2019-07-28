Itumeleng Khune is expected to make a return to action between the posts for Kaizer Chiefs within a month‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp said.

Bafana Bafana No 1 Khune has been out injured since needing shoulder surgery in December 2018.

Middendorp said after his team’s 2-0 Carling Black Label Cup preseason defeat against Orlando Pirates on Saturday at FNB Stadium that his medical team have informed him the goalkeeper will make a return in August.

“We have been very clear‚ and the medical side confirmed it two days ago‚ that ‘Itu’ will definitely be available for selection in August‚” Middendorp said.

“We have to look now how far from the training side he is and where we can bring him into the area where he feels comfortable. We have to prepare.