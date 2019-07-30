Sport / Soccer

Chelsea ban fan over use of racist language

One fan banned for life, five others receive bans of between one and two years

30 July 2019 - 15:37 Agency Staff
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after a match at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Picture: CLIVE ROSE/GETTY IMAGES
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after a match at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Picture: CLIVE ROSE/GETTY IMAGES

London — Chelsea Football Club has permanently banned a supporter from Stamford Bridge for the use of racially abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour during last season’s home game against Manchester City.

The Premier League club has also temporarily excluded five other supporters for periods of between one and two years for the use of abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour at the fixture on December 8.

Chelsea, who have not released any names over the incidents, said they had delayed reaching a decision in the cases in order to ensure they did not prejudice the related police investigation.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recently announced it had elected not to initiate any criminal prosecutions. According to the club, all individuals sanctioned as a result of their investigation were offered the right to appeal and, where applicable, those appeals have been heard.

Referring to the supporter handed a lifetime ban from the ground, a club statement on Tuesday read: “While the club respects the decision of the CPS [not to charge the individual with a criminal offence], the question that it had to determine was not whether a criminal offence had been committed, but rather whether the individual acted in breach of the ticketing terms and conditions.

“In this regard, the club operates to the civil standard of proof, which is entirely different to the criminal standard.

“In reaching its decision, the club took into account the denial made by the individual as well as a range of other evidence, including video evidence and evidence from two lip-reading experts — both of whom advised that the individual had used words that are racially abusive.”

The statement added: “In this case the behaviour of all six individuals crossed the line of what is acceptable.”

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck in December blamed a “deeply unpleasant but vocal minority” for shaming the club’s fans following incidents of abuse.

AFP

Romelu Lukaku misses United’s friendly trip amid transfer talk

Manchester United give Inter Milan a deadline to conclude deal for striker
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool sign 16-year-old Harvey Elliott from Fulham

Reds beat Barcelona and Real Madrid for signature of teenage star
Sport
1 day ago

Jiangsu’s Inter links mean Gareth Bale could be Serie A bound

Welsh star’s move to China on £1m-a-week deal is likely to be put on ice
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Man United manager says only ‘a loud few’ want Paul Pogba out

Sport / Soccer

Influential Pogba must stay at Man United, says Mata

Sport / Soccer

Real Madrid ready to offload Gareth Bale

Sport / Soccer

Antoine Griezmann ‘cried with joy’ at Barca move

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.