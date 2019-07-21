Sport / Soccer

Real Madrid ready to offload Gareth Bale

'It’s nothing personal,' says Zidane

21 July 2019 - 20:20 Agency Staff
Los Angeles — Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says the La Liga giants are poised to release Welsh star Gareth Bale in the coming days.

Bale was left out of Real Madrid’s squad for Saturday’s 3-1 exhibition loss to Bayern Munich at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

“He wasn’t included in the squad because the club is working on his departure and that’s why he didn’t play,” Zidane said. “We’ll have to see what happens in the coming days. “We’ll have to see if it goes through tomorrow, if it does then all the better. Let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, that it happens soon.”

Zidane insists the 30-year-old forward is not a good fit for his squad. While Bale would be welcome at a host of marquee clubs, his big salary may prove to be an obstacle for all but the richest teams.

“It’s nothing personal,” Zidane said. “There comes a time when things are done because they need to be done. I’ve not got anything against him. We have to make decisions and change things, that’s all there is to it. I don’t know if this will happen in 24 or 48 hours’ time. The situation will change and it’s for the best for everyone.”

Bale joined Real Madrid six seasons ago, arriving to much fanfare and a blockbuster transfer fee. He has three seasons left on his deal and has been linked to Tottenham, Manchester United and Bayern.

AFP

