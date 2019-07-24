Sport / Soccer

Man United manager says only ‘a loud few’ want Paul Pogba out

24 July 2019 - 14:30 Agency Staff
Paul Pogba. Picture: REUTERS
Paul Pogba. Picture: REUTERS

Shanghai — Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer risked angering Manchester United fans on Wednesday, saying it was only a “loud minority” who want Paul Pogba out of the club.

The French midfielder has made clear his determination to leave the Premier League giants, with Real Madrid and his former club Juventus both said to be interested. But Solskjaer says he wants to keep the World Cup winner, as he attempts to steer the Old Trafford club back into the Champions League.

The 26-year-old Pogba’s publicly stated wish to leave, and his tepid displays at the end of last season, have infuriated United supporters.

Asked if he expected a backlash from United supporters against the Frenchman, Solskjaer said: “I think our fans know what Paul has given the club and can give us.”

The Norwegian, who will need a fast start to the season to convince doubters he’s the right man for one of the biggest jobs in football, said: “Of course there are some loud and small minority [against Pogba], but Paul has been absolutely top in the group.

“Me and the players will testify to that. He’s never ever been a problem and we are just grateful that he performs as well as he does,” said the manager, speaking on the eve of a friendly against Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai.

Solskjaer meanwhile urged patience and denied that he was frustrated by the club’s failure to sign more players this off-season. United have bought winger Daniel James and full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But they are yet to seal a deal for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, and Solskjaer is also reportedly eyeing Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

“I am very happy with the two mentioned [James and Wan-Bissaka], we have got to be patient,” said the 46-year-old former United predator, adding that he “believed in” his squad.

“It’s a long haul and very important we get the right ones in, we can’t just jump on a different path when you hit a hurdle.”

One player who looks certain to leave is forward Romelu Lukaku, who is interesting Inter Milan. The big Belgian will again be absent on Thursday because of injury, but reports suggest that the player and the club are happy to part ways.

AFP

Influential Pogba must stay at Man United, says Mata

French midfield star can help United win 'big trophies' in forthcoming season
Sport
2 days ago

Paul Pogba the star as United thrash Leeds

In a much-needed tonic, the Red Devils clinically dismantle Leeds in pre-season friendly in Perth
Sport
6 days ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses Paul Pogba speculation as ‘agents talking’

Manchester United manager says the club is under no pressure to off-load French star
Sport
2 weeks ago

Agent seeks quick fix for ‘respectful’ Paul Pogba

French World Cup winner seeks a ‘new challenge’
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

SuperSport face toughest of starts to new season

Sport / Soccer

Newcomers Stellenbosch set to be homeless for at least six months

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs parade new ‘back to brilliance’ kit

Sport / Soccer

Four SA soccer clubs prepare to go into Africa

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.