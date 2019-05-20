Sport / Soccer

Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch hopes awards will make Bafana coach take notice

Lorch keen to make Baxter's SA squad for Nations cup

20 May 2019 - 14:55 Sazi Hadebe
Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / STEVE HAAG
Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / STEVE HAAG

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch is crossing his fingers that the two major awards he won at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) end-of-season awards ceremony in Durban at the weekend earns him a permanent place in the national team.

Lorch won the footballer of the season and the players’ player awards and hopes the accolades and excellent season he has had with Pirates will have caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

The attacking midfielder has his heart set on winning a place in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)-bound squad to play in Egypt in June.

“I’ve been there [in the  Bafana squad] a few times, but haven’t really cemented my place‚” said the Free State-born Lorch. “I hope this award will encourage the coach to play me more if he calls me to the national team. Everyone would like to help the country in the Afcon.

“If I’m called and play [in the Afcon]‚ I will do my best. Maybe I will do even better than I’ve done for my team because I love my country and I’ve been itching to establish myself in the team. That can only happen if I get more minutes on the field.”

Bafana will face 1992 and 2015 champions Ivory Coast and 1976 winners Morocco in Group D of the finals in Egypt. Namibia are the fourth team in the group.

The footballer of the season accolade is chosen by the 16 coaches in the PSL, while the players’ player award is voted for by players (players are not allowed to vote for their teammates).

Lorch‚ who will turn 26 on July 22‚ said winning the two awards was special as the endorsement came from the clubs (players and coaches) he faced during the season.

He beat Sundowns midfielders Hlompho Kekana and Thembinkosi Zwane to both awards, even though Pirates finished second behind the title-winning Brazilians.

“I hope these awards are not only consoling me but my teammates‚ the fans‚ coaches and the club management because we tried our best in the league, but it was not to be‚” said Lorch.

Lorch awards give Pirates fans some joy

Mosimane walks off with coach of the year for a second season
Sport
15 hours ago

Coach Ernst Middendorp will not quit Chiefs despite humiliating defeat

Zakhele Lepasa's last-gasp penalty hands the minnows from Mpumalanga one of the most stunning results in South African football history
Sport
22 hours ago

Galaxy star Zakhele Lepasa waits for Pirates to decide his future

Bucs could recall on-loan striker whose goal caused cup final upset
Sport
1 hour ago

Man United sticks to financial outlook despite lacklustre season

The English soccer club to put financial firepower to work on pitch next season
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane turns down offer from oil-rich Qatar

Sport / Soccer

Themba Zwane the best player in SA after Doctor Khumalo, says Teko Modise

Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Bittersweet victory for Sundowns as Arendse issue still niggles

Opinion / Columnists

Sundowns saga to be settled on Friday ... if all goes well

Sport / Soccer

Galaxy out to make history against Amakhosi

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.