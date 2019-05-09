Sport / Soccer

Sundowns saga to be settled on Friday ... if all goes well

Safa waiting for the PSL and Downs to choose an arbitrator so that the case can be finalised ahead of the final matches of the season

09 May 2019 - 18:21 Marc Strydom
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

The SA Football Association (Safa)‚ barring late complications‚ will hear the arbitration matter involving the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) appeal of a sentence regarding Mamelodi Sundowns and an ineligible player on Friday.

Tebogo Motlanthe‚ who resigned last week as Safa’s legal head but is still assisting with the case‚ said that PSL and Sundowns have been given three names to chose an arbitrator from and were expected to respond by  Thursday afternoon.

“We are waiting for the PSL and Sundowns to confirm their choice‚” Motlanthe said on Thursday. “We gave them‚ in terms of Article 81‚ three names of arbitrators.

“They must chose and [Safa acting CEO] Russell Paul will confirm who it is‚ so that the matter is heard tomorrow [Friday].

“Remember the final [league] games are being played on Saturday. So it only makes sense that we hear it tomorrow.”

Sundowns were found guilty by a PSL disciplinary committee (DC) and fined R250‚000 —  half suspended — for fielding ineligible Wayne Arendse in a 1-1 Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld in October.

Arendse was also fined R250‚000‚ half suspended.

The PSL have appealed the sentence of their DC at a Safa arbitration‚ requesting that‚ instead of a monetary fine‚ a 3-0 victory be awarded to Wits. 

Motlanthe said he is assisting with the matter despite having resigned due to the urgency of the matter.

“Let’s say that‚ in inverted commas‚ I just assist because as a football person there are some things that will never get done if I am not there‚” he said.

The Premiership’s final round of matches will be played on Saturday‚ and the case can affect the title race.

A 3-0 win awarded to Wits would see league leaders Downs deducted a point‚ from their current 56 to 55.

Third-placed Wits would go from their current 51 points to 53‚ one behind second-placed Orlando Pirates on 54.

Sundowns’ lawyers prepare to fight the PSL’s appeal

Downs general manager Singh not surprised at PSL's appeal
Sport
1 day ago

Why fed-up Mosimane will not celebrate if Sundowns win the league title

Coach hits out after PSL appeal Arendse decision, demanding Downs be docked three points
Sport
1 day ago

Gavin Hunt calls for VAR to help PSL referees

Poor decisions by referees put us out of league race, says Wits coach
Sport
1 day ago

Man City on brink of title as epic race reaches climax

Liverpool need another miracle to halt City's march to the titlw
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

What is Tau doing in the Belgium second division - Mosimane

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns’ lawyers prepare to fight the PSL’s appeal

Sport / Soccer

Pitso Mosimane’s lads return to Loftus to seek redemption as they chase league ...

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.