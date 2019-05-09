The SA Football Association (Safa)‚ barring late complications‚ will hear the arbitration matter involving the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) appeal of a sentence regarding Mamelodi Sundowns and an ineligible player on Friday.

Tebogo Motlanthe‚ who resigned last week as Safa’s legal head but is still assisting with the case‚ said that PSL and Sundowns have been given three names to chose an arbitrator from and were expected to respond by Thursday afternoon.

“We are waiting for the PSL and Sundowns to confirm their choice‚” Motlanthe said on Thursday. “We gave them‚ in terms of Article 81‚ three names of arbitrators.

“They must chose and [Safa acting CEO] Russell Paul will confirm who it is‚ so that the matter is heard tomorrow [Friday].

“Remember the final [league] games are being played on Saturday. So it only makes sense that we hear it tomorrow.”

Sundowns were found guilty by a PSL disciplinary committee (DC) and fined R250‚000 — half suspended — for fielding ineligible Wayne Arendse in a 1-1 Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld in October.

Arendse was also fined R250‚000‚ half suspended.