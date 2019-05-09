Sundowns saga to be settled on Friday ... if all goes well
Safa waiting for the PSL and Downs to choose an arbitrator so that the case can be finalised ahead of the final matches of the season
The SA Football Association (Safa)‚ barring late complications‚ will hear the arbitration matter involving the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) appeal of a sentence regarding Mamelodi Sundowns and an ineligible player on Friday.
Tebogo Motlanthe‚ who resigned last week as Safa’s legal head but is still assisting with the case‚ said that PSL and Sundowns have been given three names to chose an arbitrator from and were expected to respond by Thursday afternoon.
“We are waiting for the PSL and Sundowns to confirm their choice‚” Motlanthe said on Thursday. “We gave them‚ in terms of Article 81‚ three names of arbitrators.
“They must chose and [Safa acting CEO] Russell Paul will confirm who it is‚ so that the matter is heard tomorrow [Friday].
“Remember the final [league] games are being played on Saturday. So it only makes sense that we hear it tomorrow.”
Sundowns were found guilty by a PSL disciplinary committee (DC) and fined R250‚000 — half suspended — for fielding ineligible Wayne Arendse in a 1-1 Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld in October.
Arendse was also fined R250‚000‚ half suspended.
The PSL have appealed the sentence of their DC at a Safa arbitration‚ requesting that‚ instead of a monetary fine‚ a 3-0 victory be awarded to Wits.
Motlanthe said he is assisting with the matter despite having resigned due to the urgency of the matter.
“Let’s say that‚ in inverted commas‚ I just assist because as a football person there are some things that will never get done if I am not there‚” he said.
The Premiership’s final round of matches will be played on Saturday‚ and the case can affect the title race.
A 3-0 win awarded to Wits would see league leaders Downs deducted a point‚ from their current 56 to 55.
Third-placed Wits would go from their current 51 points to 53‚ one behind second-placed Orlando Pirates on 54.