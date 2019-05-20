TS Galaxy’s man-of -the-moment Zakhele Lepasa will wait for Orlando Pirates to decide on his future after a glorious weekend that saw him win a major trophy for his lower-tier club and then pip established Kaizer Chiefs’ stars Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker to a personal award.

Lepasa’s lone strike helped his National First Division (NFD) team beat Chiefs 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban on Saturday night, and the following day he won the Nedbank Cup player of tournament award at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards.

“As a player, I think I’m good enough to play [at Pirates], but they will be the ones to decide‚” said Lepasa.

The 22-year-old Soweto-born striker is on loan at Galaxy from Pirates and his exploits in the final and his performances in the competition — his last-gasp goal against Chiefs from the penalty spot was his fourth in the tournament — could lead to Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic giving him a chance next season.

Lepasa said he thought that Chiefs‚ the team he supported as a boy‚ had good chances to win the game but failed to capitalise on them.

When he scored in the referee’s optional time after Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe had brought him down inside the box‚ Lepasa thought the game was in the bag as there was not much time left on the clock.

“The goal means a lot for me and for my family‚ the team‚” he said. “Like I said during the build-up to the game‚ it wasn’t a fluke that we got to the final. A lot of people are happy and there will be a lot of changes because of this win. I’m very happy.”