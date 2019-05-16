Man United sticks to financial outlook despite lacklustre season

Manchester — English soccer club Manchester United promised to use its financial muscle to help recover from a “turbulent season”, as it stuck with its full-year earnings forecast despite a quarterly hit from higher wages.

Following a brief upturn in form after replacing manager Jose Mourinho with former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the team stuttered in the past few weeks and finished only in sixth place in the Premier League last weekend.

This further fuelled calls to rebuild the squad as the 20-time English champions missed out on a berth in next season’s lucrative UEFA Champions League competition.

“Preparations for the new season are under way and the underlying strength of our business will allow us to support the manager and his team as we look to the future,” executive vice-chair Ed Woodward said.

Solskjaer said last week United would need a “miraculous season” to challenge for the Premier League title next year because of how much their rivals have improved, and called for wise investment in the squad and developing young players.

The club has also reportedly been looking to appoint a technical director to oversee player recruitment and contract negotiations and allow Woodward to focus primarily on further boosting financial performance off the pitch.