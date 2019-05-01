Sunday will see the culmination of the National First Division (NFD) regular season‚ with much to be decided at both ends of the table.

The only thing we know going into the last round is that Witbank Spurs will be relegated as the bottom side‚ ending 15 years in the South African second tier‚ during which time they came close to promotion on a few occasions.

But as for who will join them in the ABC Motsepe League next season‚ and who will grab automatic promotion‚ those two questions still need to be answered.

Stellenbosch FC have led the division almost from the start this season‚ but a wobble in the final third of the campaign has seen their once commanding lead cut to two points.

They will host mid-table Maccabi FC‚ where victory will ensure they take top spot and claim a first promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ another feather in the cap for coach Steve Barker.

A draw will leave them vulnerable to being overtaken by second-placed Royal Eagles on goal difference.

Eagles need a win‚ and a handsome one at that‚ as they travel to second-bottom Ubuntu Cape Town.

Stellenbosch currently have a +24 goal-difference and Eagles +21‚ meaning a draw for the former and a victory by three clear goals for the latter would leave them level. It would then come down to goals scored‚ of which Stellenbosch have 45 and Eagles 42.

So a 0-0 draw for the Cape Winelands side and a 3-0 victory for Eagles would leave the teams with exactly the same records in terms of points‚ goal-difference and goals-scored. That would leave them needing to be separated via their head-to-head record‚ which would see Stellenbosch on top after they won both league meetings this season.

What is clear is that both sides are already assured of a place in the promotion-relegation play-off places should they not finish top.

The second play-off spot is still very much up for grabs and remains a complicated situation.