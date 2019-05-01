Bafana Bafana will learn their fate in the Cosafa Cup on Thursday night when the draw for the May 25-June 8 tournament in Durban is held.

The draw will include East African guest nation Uganda.

Bafana are one of the six seeded sides and so will only enter the tournament at the quarterfinal stage. But that will provide national team coach Stuart Baxter with up to three fixtures with which to fine-tune for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt in June.

Baxter is due to hold a media conference on Thursday where he will outline his plans for the Cosafa Cup. The opportunity to have players in camp for an extended period and matches against the likes of Uganda‚ Zimbabwe and Angola‚ who will also be in Egypt‚ seems a good one.

Madagascar are the only one of the 14 Cosafa nations who declined an invitation to the regional tournament.

The draw will take place on SuperSport’s Soccer Africa show on SS4 on Thursday from 9.30pm.

The format for the competition will be the same as that in previous years‚ with the eight lowest-ranked sides to be drawn into two pools each containing four teams. The top two teams in those pools will advance to the quarterfinals‚ where they will take on the six higher-ranked nations.

The six seeded sides are Botswana‚ Lesotho‚ Uganda‚ SA‚ Zambia and defending champions Zimbabwe.

The four winning quarterfinalists advance to the semifinals‚ while the losing teams drop into the plate competition‚ where they are guaranteed at least one more match.

Zimbabwe are the defending Cosafa Cup champions after they won in Polokwane in 2018. The country was set to host the event in 2019 but after it pulled out over a lack of government guarantees‚ Durban stepped in to host the event.