Mosimane admits he has made enemies over Arendse saga

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says his recent public verbal spats with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the Wayne Arendse saga have created enemies for him.

The long‚ drawn-out saga took another twist this week when the PSL’s disciplinary committee ruled that Sundowns would not be docked the point they gained from the draw against Bidvest Wits‚ even though the player and the club were slapped with a monetary fine.

Mosimane has not held back in the past few weeks and has criticised the disciplinary committee for taking too long to reach a final decision. He went as far as suggesting that the indecision was undermining his side’s attempt to defend their premiership title.

“I am still saying that this year‚ whether Sundowns win the league or not‚ I am not proud of the way the programme happened because it disturbed us a lot‚” he said after the hard fought 2-1 win over Black Leopards in Thohoyandou Stadium on Tuesday.

“There have been perceptions and allegations. I have made enemies and I know that‚ but it is football and it is my life.

“The programme disturbed me and the players. I don’t think it [the league] went very well this year and that’s my opinion.

“Whatever happened has happened and everything is clear now. But it is that turbulence that happened which made things very difficult for us.

“It is good that they have cleared things and we know where we are and what is happening.”

The PSL officials will most likely have something to say about Mosimane’s latest outburst as they have leaned over backwards to accommodate Sundowns’ requests for fixture postponements as they progressed in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns’ win over Leopards brought them level on points with Orlando Pirates at the summit of the Premiership standings and Mosimane said the heavy schedule has necessitated a rotation of his squad.

“Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t work out like against SuperSport United where we came from a battle with Al Ahly‚” he said.

“We came with casualties of six injured players and we came from Rabat with casualties like Tiyani Mabunda‚ Lebohang Maboe and you saw that my substitutions told a story of trying to save legs.

“The programme is heavy, but what can you do? We are fighting.

“It is very difficult to go to Rabat‚ Cairo and we are hanging in there and we believe that Sundowns will score [against Wydad in the champions league second-leg semifinal] on Saturday.

“It is going to be very difficult but the goals are always there in Atteridgeville. But Wydad is a team capable of scoring. That is my only issue and I hope that we keep them quiet."

Sundowns have an important away goal after going down 2-1 to Wydad a week ago.