Sport / Soccer

Benni McCarthy wants to spoil the party‚ starting with Pirates

29 April 2019 - 13:52 Mark Gleeson
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MICHAEL SHEEHAN
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MICHAEL SHEEHAN

Benni McCarthy says he wants to toss a hand grenade in among the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title-chasing frontrunners and then sit back and enjoy watching what unfolds.

“We like to ruffle a few feathers‚” joked the Cape Town City coach as he looked forward to Saturday’s meeting with log-leaders Orlando Pirates at the Athlone Stadium, the penultimate game of the season for both clubs.

While City are still mathematically in the title race‚ McCarthy admits there is no chance of his club taking the title and so they are instead going to relish the role of spoiler this Saturday.

“I think Saturday will be the perfect time to ruffle a few feathers and just unpin that hand grenade and drop it there and see what happens. I’m saying to Wits and Sundowns we are going to throw a hand grenade in the middle there and let them all fight it out with Pirates!

“We want to make it interesting. It [the race for the PSL title]  must go down to the wire. The last games must be this one has to win and that one had to draw with that one etc. That’s what we want. We want confusion!”

McCarthy’s City will be hosting Pirates for only the fourth time and are unbeaten against them in the Cape. A prior booking of the Cape Town Stadium by a church organisation means the game is at the Athlone Stadium instead. McCarthy was initially angry over this but after they beat Sundowns there the last time they played at Athlone‚ he said he was not too concerned about the switch.

City have also beaten the other title candidates Wits in recent weeks.

Red-carded Kermit Erasmus was provoked‚ says Benni McCarthy

Opposition tactics a compliment,says Cape Town City coach
Sport
4 days ago

Stuart Baxter pinpoints Ivory Coast as a vital Afcon clash

Victory in opener may well be enough to take SA to the last 16
Sport
2 weeks ago

Cape Town City snap up Keith Groeneveld

Belgium junior international will be available immediately for coach Benni McCarthy
Sport
2 weeks ago

How Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp keeps players on their toes

Coach sprung another selection surprise in their win over Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup last eight
Sport
3 weeks ago

Chiefs closer to ending their trophy drought

Victory over Cape Town City books semifinal spot
Sport
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Benni comes of age as Cape Town City coach

Sport / Soccer

Ayanda Patosi breaks new ground for SA footballers

Sport / Soccer

Amajita face Senegal in tough semi

Sport / Soccer

Benni McCarthy expects physical battle against Highlands Park

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.