Sport / Soccer

Relentless Sundowns continue battle for silverware on two fronts

They simply cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the campaign as they await their sanction from the Premier Soccer League in the Wayne Arendse affair

29 April 2019 - 17:55 Nick Said
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns’ seemingly never-ending run of games continues on Tuesday when they travel to Thohoyandou to tackle an increasingly desperate Black Leopards in a critical  Premiership clash that will have ramifications at both ends of the table.

The match is a catch-up fixture for both sides‚ after which all teams in the division will have played 28 games‚ giving a clear picture of where things stand going into the penultimate round of matches this weekend.

Sundowns could move level with leaders Orlando Pirates at the top of the able with a win‚ and ahead on goal difference if they claim victory by five or more goals.

They simply cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the campaign as they await their sanction from the Premier Soccer League in the Wayne Arendse affair‚ but will also have an eye on Saturday’s return leg of the African Champions League semifinal with Wydad Casablanca.

Sundowns are 2-1 behind on aggregate but with a crucial away goal — a diving header by veteran defender Anele Ngcongca — and coach Pitso Mosimane must feel they can score at least once at home to turn that tie around.

Having made their way back from Morocco over the weekend‚ key for Mosimane will be striking a balance between resting weary players‚ yet still having enough bite to hurt Leopards.

He may have a large squad at his disposal‚ but Mosimane still tends to use a small group of players. Jeremy Brockie‚ Andile Jali and new signing Emiliano Tade have played little recently and might not be match sharp.

It is an unenviable position‚ but one he will no doubt relish‚ to be challenging for two major honours so late in the season.

Leopards’ need is different. A run of five defeats and a draw in their last six games has seen the side sucked into the relegation mix from a seemingly comfortable position.

Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to bottom side Maritzburg United was a particular blow‚ as it leaves Leopards only three points above the automatic relegation position‚ and two from the play-off place.

English coach Dylan Kerr made a bright start at Lidoda Duvha‚ but has since battled to find a winning formula‚ though to be fair the defeat to Maritzburg was their first home loss in nine at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

“Sundowns will be tired as well when they come here‚ from their travelling‚ but the game against Maritzburg was the biggest game for us. We’ve let ourselves down‚ the players know that‚” Kerr told reporters.

He will also have a stern word with goalkeeper King Ndlovu‚ who inexplicably shoved his own players out the way to take a late free-kick against Maritzburg that was predictably ballooned over the bar.

It showed the nerves and desperation within the group‚ something they will have to guard against on Tuesday in what is sure to be another tense encounter.

“He had no right to want to take a free-kick as a goalkeeper. Even in training he doesn’t practice them‚” Kerr said.

“I understand players are frustrated and want to stay in the PSL but what I saw was disappointing.”

History is firmly on Sundowns side. They have won the last seven meetings between the clubs dating back to 2007‚ including a comfortable 3-0 home win earlier this campaign.

Benni McCarthy wants to spoil the party‚ starting with Pirates

City coach out to toss a hand grenade among the PSL title contenders
Sport
7 hours ago

It’s not okay‚ it’s not good‚ it’s not acceptable‚ says Chiefs coach

Only target left is a top-eight league finish and cup final
Sport
1 day ago

Ernst Middendorp plays down Chiefs’ favourites tag

Amakhosi coach wary his team is heavily tipped to win cup final
Sport
7 hours ago

Sergio Aguero strike sends Man City top of Premier League

Champions are two wins away from retaining the Premiership title
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Benni McCarthy wants to spoil the party‚ starting with Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Ernst Middendorp plays down Chiefs’ favourites tag

Sport / Soccer

How Pitso Mosimane keeps Downs squad fresh

Sport / Soccer

Bucs have 'two cup finals' to play, says coach

Sport / Soccer

Pitso Mosimane in the dark over points tally

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.