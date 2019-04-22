Sport / Soccer

Pirates players excited about title prospects, says Innocent Maela

Bucs are eyeing their first Premiership honours in seven years and defending champions Sundowns are the only team standing in their way

22 April 2019 - 20:21 Mark Gleeson
Innocent Maela. Picture: SUPPLIED
Orlando Pirates are enjoying a mood of excitement as they contemplate the possibility of taking the league title for the first time in seven years‚ says defender Innocent Maela.

A window on feelings inside the Buccaneers camp is rare and any attempt at discussing title prospects with coach Milutin Sredojevic is usually rebuffed with bland platitudes about “focusing on the next match”.

But the articulate 26-year-old Maela was a lot less guarded as he expressed his sentiments for the season

“Obviously the mood is good‚ the guys are working hard in training and there is excitement but we also have people who are experienced like Musa Nyatama‚ Happy Jele‚ Mpho Makola‚ Thabo [Matlaba] … people who have been there.

“They try so much to keep us grounded‚ for us to always stay humble‚ listening to the coaches and making sure that we keep going‚ keep improving. We can see it is close but we know that we also need to focus on the next match‚” said Maela.

Pirates have three games left to play in the league and are locked in a battle for the title with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Winning for Orlando Pirates‚ taking into consideration that I was here during my development days in the academy — so for me to be in a position where I can win something for the club‚ would be out of this world‚ definitely‚” added Maela.

