Sport / Soccer

Stuart Baxter prepared to walk if Bafana fail to qualify for Afcon

And he says it would not cost Safa a fortune to release the Briton from his contract

07 February 2019 - 17:19 Mninawa Ntloko
Stuart Baxter. Pictures: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Stuart Baxter. Pictures: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Stuart Baxter stared down the barrel of a loaded gun this week and said he would quit his job as Bafana Bafana coach if the national team failed to qualify for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt.

A candid Baxter said contrary to popular opinion‚ it would not cost his SA Football Association (Safa) employers a lot of money to release him from a contract that runs until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Baxter — took over the job in May 2017 — and his charges face considerable pressure as they have to either beat or draw with Libya in March in the  final Afcon qualifier if they are to secure a ticket to the continental showpiece in June.

‘‘If we do not qualify‚ certainly I will tell the FA [Safa] that you had better make sure that you really want me to carry on because I will walk if you want‚” the Briton said.

‘‘And all this nonsense about it will cost them [Safa] a fortune to get rid of me‚ you can ask the guy sitting next to me [Bafana team medic Dr Thulani Ngwenya]‚ it will not cost them a bloody fortune. It will never cost anybody a fortune.”

Baxter revealed that he walked away with nothing when Safa axed him as Bafana coach in his first spell in November 2005 after failing to guide the team to the 2006 World Cup.

‘‘Do you know how much I got that time? I had two years left on my contract [and I got] zero rand. I told the FA as we sat in the meeting there and I looked across the table and they said ‘coach your package’ and I said ‘my package‚ give it to the kids’ and I walked. So it will not cost them a fortune to sack me.”

The forthright Briton also said he could still quit the job even if Bafana secured the result they need against Libya and qualify for Afcon.

‘‘Also‚ if I can’t do the job here‚ if I think that we are not moving forward in the pace we want because of certain things and I just can’t do it‚ I will also walk. Even if they want me to stay‚” he said.

Bafana are placed second in Group E, with nine points behind leaders Nigeria‚ who have already qualified.

Libya‚ who must win to finish second and  deny SA qualification‚ cannot host the game in the North African country because of a long-standing Fifa ban and must find a neutral venue.

They are yet to confirm the venue and date of the encounter and the only thing Safa know is that it will be played on the weekend on March 22-24.

The security situation in Libya is considered dangerous, with rival factions and warlords battling for control over the country’s oil wealth. The Libyans have hosted their home games in either Egypt or Tunisia.

Baxter also thanked the Premier Soccer League for agreeing to accommodate the national team by moving some of their games ahead of this crucial match.

Stuart Baxter awaits PSL decision on postponements

Safa wants league games postponed to give Bafana more time to prepare for key Nations Cup qualifier 
Sport
2 days ago

SA football stars make history in France

Two South Africans will go head to head for the first time in a French cup final.
Sport
7 days ago

Safa asks for league postponement ahead of crunch Afcon qualifier

Coach wants to assemble Bafana players early for crunch Nations Cup qualifier against Libya
Sport
9 days ago

Most read

1.
Phillies give Gift Ngoepe his second major chance
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Kaizer Motaung Jr ‘being groomed’ to run Kaizer ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Soweto derby tickets sell like hot cakes
Sport / Soccer
4.
Still no clarity on Ottis Gibson’s future
Sport / Cricket
5.
Cristiano Ronaldo effect: Chinese fans drop Real ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.