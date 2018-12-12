Cape Town - Lyle Foster scored the only goal of the game as SA sealed their place in the final of the Cosafa Under-20 Championships with a 1-0 victory over Angola at a wet Nkana Stadium on Tuesday.

Coach Thabo Senong’s side will meet either hosts Zambia or Zimbabwe in the final on Thursday‚ with that semifinal still to

be decided.

Monaco-bound Foster netted his fourth goal of the competition in the first half as Amajita completed a third game at the regional tournament without conceding a goal in defence of the title they won in Kitwe 12 months ago.

The Orlando Pirates youngster showed his quality when he netted from a through-ball by Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Ngcobo had a chance to make it 2-0 in the second half but fired wide‚ while Pirates youngster James Monyana was thwarted by Angolan goalkeeper Carlos Peixoto.

"We are happy with the result‚ it’s a win‚ but the performance can improve here and there‚" Senong said.

"Some of the players were not mentally ready to play a knockout game. Angola were going out there and kicking us‚ but that is part of development‚ my players will learn from this," he said.

Angola saw more of the ball in the second period‚ but Senong says that is part of defending a lead‚ allowing the opposition to have the ball.

"When you lead‚ the opponents will dominate possession‚ so we wanted to dominate the transitions. We had to enjoy absorbing pressure."

Senong said his side must improve their set-plays, having yet to score from a free kick or corner in the tournament.