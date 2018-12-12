Sport / Soccer

UNDER-20 TOURNAMENT

Foster strikes Amajita into semis

Amajita completed a third game at the regional tournament without conceding a goal

12 December 2018 - 06:40 Nick Said
SA Under-20 striker Lyle Foster celebrates with teammates after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Angola n Kitwe, Zambia, to reach the Cosafa Under-20 Championship. Picture: Safa.net/Twitter
SA Under-20 striker Lyle Foster celebrates with teammates after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Angola n Kitwe, Zambia, to reach the Cosafa Under-20 Championship. Picture: Safa.net/Twitter

Cape Town - Lyle Foster scored the only goal of the game as SA sealed their place in the final of the Cosafa Under-20 Championships with a 1-0 victory over Angola at a wet Nkana Stadium on Tuesday.

Coach Thabo Senong’s side will meet either hosts Zambia or Zimbabwe in the final on Thursday‚ with that semifinal still to
be decided.

Monaco-bound Foster netted his fourth goal of the competition in the first half as Amajita completed a third game at the regional tournament without conceding a goal in defence of the title they won in Kitwe 12 months ago.

The Orlando Pirates youngster showed his quality when he netted from a through-ball by Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Ngcobo had a chance to make it 2-0 in the second half but fired wide‚ while Pirates youngster James Monyana was thwarted by Angolan goalkeeper Carlos Peixoto.

"We are happy with the result‚ it’s a win‚ but the performance can improve here and there‚" Senong said.

"Some of the players were not mentally ready to play a knockout game. Angola were going out there and kicking us‚ but that is part of development‚ my players will learn from this," he said.

Angola saw more of the ball in the second period‚ but Senong says that is part of defending a lead‚ allowing the opposition to have the ball.

"When you lead‚ the opponents will dominate possession‚ so we wanted to dominate the transitions. We had to enjoy absorbing pressure."

Senong said his side must improve their set-plays, having yet to score from a free kick or corner in the tournament.

Lyle Foster to lead SA attack at Zambia tournament

Borussia Dortmund teenager Tashreeq Matthews has also been included in the squad for the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Zambia
Sport
12 days ago

Coach Thabo Senong upbeat after Amajita’s mauling of Mauritius

Senong is using the regional tournament to prepare his side for the 2019 Africa Under-20 Championships in Niger in February
Sport
7 days ago

Coach Senong upbeat as Amajita claim Cosafa title

Amajita claim the Under-20 Championships gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Lesotho in the final
Sport
11 months ago

Amajita off to Zambia

Amajita have been drawn in a tricky Under-20 Championships group that includes Egypt and Mauritius
Sport
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Inzamam-ul-Haq gets tough as SA await Pakistan
Sport / Cricket
2.
Downs, one eye on Baroka, the other on Al Ahly
Sport / Soccer
3.
Wiser Middendorp ready for Chiefs job
Sport / Soccer
4.
Four Tests for Boks ahead of World Cup
Sport / Rugby
5.
Nations Cup hosting decision due on Friday
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Lyle Foster to lead SA attack at Zambia tournament
Sport / Soccer

Coach Thabo Senong upbeat after Amajita’s mauling of Mauritius
Sport / Soccer

Amajita hit the ground running in Cosafa Under 20 title defence
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.