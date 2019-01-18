Palace peril could delay Liverpool’s Premier League ascent

The Reds are on a 31-game unbeaten league home run and victory on Saturday will send Juergen Klopp’s side, at least temporarily, seven points clear of defending champions Manchester City.

The game is Liverpool’s first home match of 2019 and Salah, the league’s joint top scorer on 14 with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, will be eager to add to his tally.

Despite that, Klopp will be taking little for granted against a side whose return to Anfield always has the potential to turn into a nightmare.

Palace remain the last team to beat the Reds at home in the league, a 2-1 victory in April 2017 in which Christian Benteke tormented his former club with goals in each half after Liverpool had taken the lead.

The Eagles, 14th in the table and only four points above the drop zone, have been better away than at home of late and stunned Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad in December.

They dampened Steven Gerrard’s Anfield farewell with a 3-1 win in 2015, and the trip north seems to bring out the best in them. Palace also have Belgian international Benteke coming back from injury.

Klopp’s side are still the overwhelming favourites, having conceded only three league goals at home all season.

City’s one-sided affair

Second-placed Manchester City travel to relegation favourites Huddersfield Town on Sunday in what should be a one-sided affair for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Huddersfield, bottom of the table, will be under the guidance of interim coach Mark Hudson after parting company with David Wagner on Monday.