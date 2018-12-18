How much longer can the Man United brand take a beating?

Under Juergen Klopp Liverpool are playing a brand of high-speed, entertaining, positive football, executed by some of the game’s most exciting talents.

Jose Mourinho’s prosaic, sixth-placed United, in contrast, are 11 points adrift of fourth place so that even qualification for next season’s Champions League looks an outside chance at best.

They have not even been close to winning the title since their last triumph in 2013 and few fans disagree with former captain Gary Neville’s verdict that the club needs a "reset".

So, when do the Glazer family, the club’s American owners, press that reset button? And how exactly will they then attempt to turn around the fortunes of the record 20-times English champions?

After Sunday’s game, Mourinho effectively conceded his team lacked the qualities, particularly the "physicality", needed to compete with Liverpool.

Roy Keane, another former captain from United’s dazzling years under Alex Ferguson, told Sky Sports: "We look at the badges, at the history ... but some of these players just aren’t good enough for Man United."

Is that true, though? Some United players have proved themselves with other clubs and on the international stage.

Like Paul Pogba, an outstanding World Cup winner with France, who was on the bench at Anfield on Sunday — the third straight game that Mourinho has sidelined him.

Pogba’s form this season may justify Mourinho’s decision but the midfield replacements can hardly claim to have pushed him out by the quality of their own performances.

"I can’t get over United’s central midfield. If you’re Paul Pogba watching [Nemanja] Matic, [Ander] Herrera, [Marouane] Fellaini, Fred, who played the other night ... not one of them can pass a football," said Neville. "None of them can actually receive the ball and pass the ball. I just find it staggering."

Added to that lack of midfield creativity and class, United have problems at the back, an area where Mourinho teams have traditionally been strong.

The manager has bemoaned the failure of United CEO Ed Woodward to sign a central defender in the summer but Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, the unconvincing pair at Anfield, were both Mourinho signings.

Which raises the key question of whether the board will trust Mourinho with any "reset".

Major signings Pogba and Alexis Sanchez have failed to live up to expectations while £75m forward Romelu Lukaku has been underwhelming.

A new spine for United, with a top central defender, midfield playmaker and quality striker, would cost at least £200m.

A full clear-out of those players Keane describes as not up to scratch and their replacement with superior talent could at least double that outlay.

This is work for intense, close-season deals. Will Mourinho make it that far?

Reuters