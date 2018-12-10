Liverpool leapfrog Man City: is this the real league race?

London — Manchester City — Premier League champions-elect in the eyes of many — now know they are in a scrap after Liverpool leapfrogged them to the top of the table on a telling day in the title race.

Both sides started Saturday unbeaten after 15 matches with an impressive 25 wins between them — but Pep Guardiola’s champions blinked first.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they romped to a 4-0 win at Bournemouth in the early kick-off, taking them to 42 points, one clear of City.

City had the tougher task of taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge later in the day and despite dominating the first half they ended up losing 2-0 — their first league defeat since April.

City remain firm favourites to win their second consecutive title but their aura of invincibility has been shaken and a hungry Liverpool are not in the mood to back off.

Guardiola took pride in his team’s performance despite the defeat, saying he never felt they were going to match the Arsenal Invincibles, who went through an entire Premier League season unbeaten in 2003-04.

"We are going to try to be champions," he said. "In a season like this, with a lot of games — plus after last season — everybody wants to beat us. They put in something extra.

"What is important is how we react. Even if we would have won today, it’s still only the beginning of December. There are still a lot of points to play for," Guardiola said.

For all of City’s vaunted squad depth, they sorely missed the injured Sergio Aguero at Stamford Bridge, mustering 14 shots but managing just four on target.