Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ethiopia shows SA up

18 December 2018 - 05:03
A general view shows a section of the skyline in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Picture: REUTERS
A general view shows a section of the skyline in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Picture: REUTERS

Ethiopia has launched an amazing project in Addis Ababa. A $120m waste-to-energy plant has been put into operation where 80% of the daily waste generated in the country's capital city provides 30% of its energy needs.

With our dire energy situation and near collapse of Eskom, we could gain enormously by looking at Ethiopia and getting ourselves off the high horse of believing that we are the leading nation in Africa.

We need to wake up and see the potentials available. It takes vision and leadership to get going and develop these inspirational potentials. Waste not want not!

Francois H Pienaar
Parkwood

Climate cash could be set to pour into emerging cities

More than half the global population lives in urban areas
Business
16 days ago

World Bank ups funds to tackle ‘existential threat’ of climate change

The latest data on climate funding for developing countries shows barely a quarter has been going to adaptation, with the bulk backing adoption of ...
World
14 days ago

China’s infant hydrogen fuel-cell industry gets vital help

China's government pours money into developing a hydrogen fuel cell automobile industry, addressing pollution and creating new platinum demand.
Companies
27 days ago

How the disaster of plastic pollution is also an opportunity

The rapid rise in single-use plastic consumption has left many countries unable to cope with their solid waste disposal.
Life
1 month ago

Africa funds: continent of promise and peril

With deep inefficiencies and illiquid shares, Africa requires a longer-term commitment than most other markets
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Bill Gates’s big plans for the humble toilet include saving 500,000 lives

The billionaire philanthropist is betting big that a reinvention of the most essential of conveniences can deliver $200bn-plus in savings
Science & Technology
1 month ago

Most read

1.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: European view of Brexit is not ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Bitter irony in Malema's bile
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Wierzycka could put her money where her ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Eskom is bullying the state, media ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Climate cash could be set to pour into emerging cities
Business

Emerging cities, including Tshwane, in line for big climate-related investment
World

China’s infant hydrogen fuel-cell industry gets vital help
Companies / Mining

LETTER: SA should move away from mining to tourism and farming
Opinion / Letters

How the disaster of plastic pollution is also an opportunity
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.