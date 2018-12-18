LETTER: Ethiopia shows SA up

Ethiopia has launched an amazing project in Addis Ababa. A $120m waste-to-energy plant has been put into operation where 80% of the daily waste generated in the country's capital city provides 30% of its energy needs.

With our dire energy situation and near collapse of Eskom, we could gain enormously by looking at Ethiopia and getting ourselves off the high horse of believing that we are the leading nation in Africa.

We need to wake up and see the potentials available. It takes vision and leadership to get going and develop these inspirational potentials. Waste not want not!

Francois H Pienaar

Parkwood