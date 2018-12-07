Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch says Bucs will not underestimate Baroka FC in the Telkom Knockout final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

In the eyes of many soccer followers around the country‚ Pirates are the clear favourites to beat Baroka FC and win their first trophy in four years.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic has already cautioned his players against complacency in the final in Port Elizabeth.

“Baroka are not in the final by mistake‚” Lorch said. “They deserve respect and that’s what we will give them if we are to achieve our dream of lifting the trophy on Saturday because we know their players have ambitions to lift their first title in the club’s history.

“When you look at the teams they defeated along the way‚ you can see this is a team that has earned its place in the final and deserves respect.”

The 25-year-old said some of the Pirates players are motivated by the desire to win their first silverware in Bucs’ colours.

“A lot of us will be playing in our first final for the club.

“Like our opponents who want to win their first club title‚ a lot of us at Pirates also harbour ambitions of making a mark at this club.

“We want to be a generation that contributed to this club’s illustrious career.