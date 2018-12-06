Baroka squad will score come victory or loss at Telkom Knockout final

Baroka FC players and technical team have been promised half of the prize money if they win or finish runners-up in the Telkom Knockout final against Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Baroka boss Khurishi Mphahlele confirmed the club will go 50-50 with the players and technical team regardless of the result in their first Cup final appearance against the Buccaneers in Port Elizabeth.

The Telkom Knockout winners will pocket R4m, while the losing finalists will take home R1.5m to add to the R250,000 participation fee that will be given to all the clubs.

“We have agreed with the players and the technical team that we will go 50-50‚” said Mphahlele. “They have done well to reach the final and this shows that we are heading in the right direction.

“When I see the team play‚ I can see that we are progressing well and this is proved by the fact that we are in the final.

“Playing in the final with the whole country watching will be good for the confidence of the players for the remainder of the season and also for our brand.”

Mphahlele praised coach Wedson Nyirenda for the sterling work he has done since the beginning of the season and challenged the side to maintain the momentum as the league campaign is approaching the business end.