Sport / Soccer

TELKOM KNOCKOUT

Five Buccaneers to lead team to Telkom Knockout final glory

06 December 2018 - 05:05 Nick Said and Mark Gleeson
Happy Jele. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Happy Jele. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Orlando Pirates are favourites heading into Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth‚ with greater experience and star quality than opponents Baroka FC.

That is no guarantee of success‚ however‚ and they will have to be at their best to see off the plucky Limpopo outfit‚ who have a reputation as giant-killers and will relish the chance to lift a first trophy.

There are many potential match-winners in the Pirates side‚ but five players could be influential on the day.

Happy Jele

Jele is a veteran of 12 previous cup finals for Pirates‚ including the African Champions League and Confederation Cup‚ but he does not have a happy record. The stalwart defender‚ now in his 13th season with the Buccaneers‚ will hope it proves a lucky one and he can improve on his three knockout trophy wins to date.

Jele may be in the twilight of his career but his importance to Pirates cannot be underestimated.

He is the only player in the squad to have featured in every minute of the domestic season so far and brings great experience and leadership.

Innocent Maela. Picture: SUPPLIED
Innocent Maela. Picture: SUPPLIED

Innocent Maela

Leftback Maela is known for his high work rate. He bombs up and down the wing and his energy will be needed against a young and eager Baroka side. Having failed to score in 26 starts for Pirates last season‚ he already has two in this campaign and has noticeably looked to get into more advanced positions.

He has been among the most consistent performers in this campaign for Micho Sredojevic’s side and taken the step up from the National First Division‚ where he played for Witbank Spurs and Thanda Royal Zulu‚

with ease.

Xola Mlambo

There is always much talk around Mlambo — and for good reason. When on song, he is able to pick apart any defence with his awareness of the spaces and the ability to get the ball into good areas.

There is no doubt he will be targeted on Saturday as Baroka try first to stop him getting the ball‚ and secondly when he does have it give him as little time as possible.

He was rested last weekend by Pirates in the 0-0 draw with Maritzburg United for fear that he might pick up a suspension, having already received three yellow cards this season.

Augustine Mulenga

Perhaps the lesser heralded of Pirates’ Zambian pair‚ Mulenga is no less important than Justin Shonga to their cause.

Mulenga brings trickery and guile to the attacking unit and complements the more “direct” forwards well.

It is noticeable that Shonga plays better when his compatriot is on the pitch as the two have an excellent understanding. Mulenga possibly does not score as many goals as he should‚ but he is also an unselfish player and more often than not looks for the pass over taking a shot.

Vincent Pule. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Vincent Pule. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU

Vincent Pule

Pule is the man of the moment for Pirates as much of their good attacking play flows through him these days. He revels in the freedom to play his own way.

He was not much suited to the long-ball style at previous club BidVest Wits‚ but since moving to Pirates at the start of the season he has been a player transformed as he gets the ball to his feet.

His movement along the forward line is also impressive and with excellent ball players such as Mlambo‚ Ben Motshwari and Musa Nyatama behind him‚ it gives them plenty to aim at.

 

Poor record at home worries Pirates coach

Pirates drop crucial points at home after they were held to a goalless draw by Maritzburg United
Sport
2 days ago

Amakhosi coach Solinas upbeat after Zanzibar booster

Amakhosi’s win over Zimamoto is timely after their devastating 2-1 Soweto derby Telkom Knockout defeat
Sport
6 days ago

Sundowns hit the road early in pursuit of Caf glory

Sundowns were able to travel early to the West African country because they were not involved in the semifinal stage of the Telkom Knockout last ...
Sport
8 days ago

Orlando Pirates back where they belong in Caf Champions League

Pirates return to Africa’s premier club competition when they meet Light Stars FC of Seychelles
Sport
8 days ago

Most read

1.
Stuart Baxter betwixt and between over Afcon
Sport / Soccer
2.
Amateurs give Chiefs a lesson at CAF ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Can Morgan ride to the rescue for battling ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Superheroes all set for Super Rugby scrum
Sport / Rugby
5.
SA has just six months to prepare for 2019 Africa ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Poor record at home worries Pirates coach
Sport / Soccer

Amakhosi coach Solinas upbeat after Zanzibar booster
Sport / Soccer

Sundowns hit the road early in pursuit of Caf glory
Sport / Soccer

Orlando Pirates back where they belong in Caf Champions League
Sport / Soccer

Bucs have litany of Cup final heartbreak
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.