Innocent Maela

Leftback Maela is known for his high work rate. He bombs up and down the wing and his energy will be needed against a young and eager Baroka side. Having failed to score in 26 starts for Pirates last season‚ he already has two in this campaign and has noticeably looked to get into more advanced positions.

He has been among the most consistent performers in this campaign for Micho Sredojevic’s side and taken the step up from the National First Division‚ where he played for Witbank Spurs and Thanda Royal Zulu‚

with ease.

Xola Mlambo

There is always much talk around Mlambo — and for good reason. When on song, he is able to pick apart any defence with his awareness of the spaces and the ability to get the ball into good areas.

There is no doubt he will be targeted on Saturday as Baroka try first to stop him getting the ball‚ and secondly when he does have it give him as little time as possible.

He was rested last weekend by Pirates in the 0-0 draw with Maritzburg United for fear that he might pick up a suspension, having already received three yellow cards this season.

Augustine Mulenga

Perhaps the lesser heralded of Pirates’ Zambian pair‚ Mulenga is no less important than Justin Shonga to their cause.

Mulenga brings trickery and guile to the attacking unit and complements the more “direct” forwards well.

It is noticeable that Shonga plays better when his compatriot is on the pitch as the two have an excellent understanding. Mulenga possibly does not score as many goals as he should‚ but he is also an unselfish player and more often than not looks for the pass over taking a shot.