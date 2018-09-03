Sport / Soccer

FOOTBALL

Red-card Mbappe 'must calm down'

03 September 2018
Kylian Mbappe. Picture: REUTERS
Kylian Mbappe. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — France’s Kylian Mbappe is a target for defenders and will need to learn self-control, national team coach Didier Deschamps says after the teenage sensation was sent off for retaliation.

Mbappe, who shot to global fame as France romped to the 2018 World Cup, scored the decisive goal in PSG’s 4-2 league win over Nimes on Saturday but was sent off for lashing out after a scything tackle.

"He’s going to have to learn to control himself," said Deschamps, who will be working with the striker ahead of the Netherlands vs France Nations League match on Sunday.

"I’ll talk with him, he was likely afraid of getting injured," Deschamps said of the tackle that Mbappe described as having no place in football.

Mbappe insisted he had no regrets. "If I had to do it again, I would," he said, claiming the initial challenge by Teji Savanier "doesn’t belong on a football field".

AFP

