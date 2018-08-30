The Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates will await the reports from the match commissioner and Bucs’ technical team before deciding whether Thamsanqa Gabuza should face further censuring.

Gabuza appeared to storm off the field after setting up Pirates’ opener from Thivhavhudzi Ndou’s own goal with his cross in the 34th minute of Bucs’ 2-1 Premiership victory against Black Leopards at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

The much maligned centre-forward missed a string of chances and had his own team’s booing supporters on his back.

After setting up the goal Gabuza appeared to have a rush of blood‚ storming towards the Bucs’ supporters behind his team’s dugout and throwing his shirt at them.

Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic angrily pushed Gabuza back‚ but the big striker then walked to the change rooms ignoring teammates trying to call him back. When Gabuza returned 17 minutes later‚ his leg was heavily strapped and he was limping.

Referee Thando Ndzandzeka was having nothing of it‚ and produced two yellow cards‚ resulting in the player’s automatic dismissal.

The delayed yellows appeared to be for Gabuza taking off his shirt and throwing it at the crowd‚ and for unsportsmanlike behaviour.

The big striker may face further action such as a fine or added suspension from his club or the league.

PSL communications manager Luxolo September said the league would have to await the match commissioner’s report before deciding if a disciplinary hearing is necessary.

"What would people want us to do? Because I think the referee dealt with the matter‚" September said.

"But we’ll obviously look at what the match commissioner had to say and decide if there should be more action taken against the player."

September would not say whether he thought Gabuza had brought the game into disrepute, grounds for further action.

Pirates’s administrative officer, Floyd Mbele, was asked if further investigation by the club was not warranted, since Gabuza had walked off seeming to be uninjured‚ but had then returned heavily strapped and limping‚ to still be double-booked and sent off. Mbele said the club would only decide on the issue after the team returned to Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Former Bafana Bafana striker Phil "Chippa" Masinga said Gabuza’s response to the booing was "uncalled for".

Masinga‚ who himself faced much booing while struggling to find form and the back of the net while playing for the national team‚ said Gabuza could have handled the situation differently.

"You’re playing for a team like Pirates, [but] it doesn’t matter whether it is Pirates or a smaller club‚ you’ll be criticised as a player. You just have to take it and work on your game‚" Masinga said.

"The only way of shutting up supporters is to do the right thing: score a goal or two and go celebrate with your teammates.

"I’m not condoning what the supporters were doing. The supporters’ conduct automatically affects the player’s morale and performance.

"The lack of confidence that Gabuza has, was partly caused by those who were booing him. But Gabuza’s reaction to all of this was uncalled for. He was not supposed to do that‚ provoking fans. What if they also reacted in other ways?"