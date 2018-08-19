Aguero in hat-trick mood as City hit Huddersfield for six

Manchester — Sergio Aguero netted his 13th hat-trick for Manchester City as the champions made light of the absence of the injured Kevin de Bruyne to thrash Huddersfield Town 6-1 and move joint top of the Premier League.

The prolific Argentinian scored on 25, 35 and 75 minutes, also hitting the post in a devastating display to which the visitors, who last season were the only side to stop City scoring in the league at home, had no answer. Gabriel Jesus also netted, along with David Silva on his 250th league appearance for City, with the rout completed by a Terence Kongolo own goal late on after excellent work from substitute Leroy Sane.

"I am happy," said man of the match Aguero, who was about to be replaced when he scored his third. "I was a little bit tired. I try two or three times to get the third goal."

For once, Pep Guardiola chose to pair Aguero with Jesus up front and such were the array of City attacking options that Huddersfield were simply pulled apart.

After the visitors rode their luck for 25 minutes, City keeper Ederson found Aguero with a perfect through ball and the Argentinian kept his cool to finish cleverly. Jesus was next on the scoresheet after exchanging passes with Benjamin Mendy and firing past Ben Hamer, who then fumbled a cross to gift Aguero his second and City’s third before halftime.

Reuters