Normal service resumes as Man City give Chelsea a lesson

06 August 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the Community Shield with Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Aguero after the match at Wembley Stadium, London, August 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the Community Shield with Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Aguero after the match at Wembley Stadium, London, August 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

London — The new English season got off to a familiar start as two Sergio Aguero goals including his 200th for the club, handed Manchester City a 2-0 win over Chelsea and claim the FA Community Shield for the fifth time at a sun-baked Wembley.

The game between title winners and cup holders is the traditional curtain-raiser but on this evidence the gap between the two teams, which last season stood at 30 points in the Premier League, is as wide as ever despite the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as Blues manager.

Aguero struck his first on 13 minutes after Phil Foden burst forward to find the Argentinian, who wrong-footed Antonio Rudiger with a low shot to become the first City player to reach a double century of goals.

Chelsea took 25 minutes to register a shot and seldom threatened and it was no surprise when Aguero added a second from a Bernardo Silva pass.

The last side to win the Community Shield and then go on to clinch the title was Manchester United in 2010/2011.

On this evidence, City could follow in their archrivals’ footsteps at the end of the season.

City’s winger Leroy Sane was forced off injured at halftime, giving Guardiola a scare ahead of their opener at Arsenal on August 12. But that was the only sour note for City.

Reuters

Arsenal hug for Ozil after World Cup 'racism and disrespect'

New Arsenal manager Unai Ozil defends Mesut Ozil’s decision to retire from international football after World Cup 'racism and disrespect'
Sport
11 days ago

France have talent to copy Pele’s Brazil

Team has the smarts and the stars to carry on their winning ways
Sport
20 days ago

Usain Bolt could swap spikes for studs with Australian soccer trial

The sprint superstar has already trained with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and Norway’s Stromsgodset as he pursues a dream of playing pro ...
Sport
19 days ago

