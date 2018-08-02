The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will not take its lead from some European nations and close the transfer window early‚ allowing clubs to trade until the last day of August.

Competitions such as England’s Premier League and Italy’s Serie A have decided that their transfer window will close the day before the start of the new league season‚ ensuring that squads are complete by the big kick-off.

The Premier League voted narrowly in favour of switching the timing of the window to protect the "integrity" of the competition‚ according to chairman Richard Scudamore at the time.

"Most important was the integrity of the competition between each other‚" he said.

"When the 20 are playing each other [it was wrong] you could have a person in your team one week and be playing against him the next‚ or worse the player not playing because of speculation about him going to another Premier League team so he’s not available for a week or two of the season while the window is open.

"Those were the issues most of the clubs arguing in favour were using‚ that once the season has started we should know that we can’t possibly sell to another Premier League club."

English clubs are still allowed to sell to other markets where the window is still open‚ but not to each other after August 9.

SA’s PSL has confirmed that it will keep the window open for clubs until the end of August‚ sticking with countries such Spain‚ France and Germany.

Most PSL teams like to do their business early though, and it is rare that there is a huge flurry of activity towards the end of the window.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been thwarted‚ for now‚ in their bid to sign Phakamani Mahlambi from Egyptian side Al-Ahly after the player was registered by the club on Tuesday.

Ahly coach Patrice Carteron had been open to Mahlambi leaving on loan for the season‚ but a long-term injury to Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi has opened the door for the youngster at the Cairo side. Mahlambi plays the same position as the Nigerian.

