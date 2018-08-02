Sport / Rugby

PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE

Extended PSL transfer window unlikely to see a huge flurry of activity

The Premier League votes narrowly in favour of switching the timing to protect the ‘integrity’ of the competition

02 August 2018 - 05:02 Nick Said
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will not take its lead from some European nations and close the transfer window early‚ allowing clubs to trade until the last day of August.

Competitions such as England’s Premier League and Italy’s Serie A have decided that their transfer window will close the day before the start of the new league season‚ ensuring that squads are complete by the big kick-off.

The Premier League voted narrowly in favour of switching the timing of the window to protect the "integrity" of the competition‚ according to chairman Richard Scudamore at the time.

"Most important was the integrity of the competition between each other‚" he said.

"When the 20 are playing each other [it was wrong] you could have a person in your team one week and be playing against him the next‚ or worse the player not playing because of speculation about him going to another Premier League team so he’s not available for a week or two of the season while the window is open.

"Those were the issues most of the clubs arguing in favour were using‚ that once the season has started we should know that we can’t possibly sell to another Premier League club."

English clubs are still allowed to sell to other markets where the window is still open‚ but not to each other after August 9.

SA’s PSL has confirmed that it will keep the window open for clubs until the end of August‚ sticking with countries such Spain‚ France and Germany.

Most PSL teams like to do their business early though, and it is rare that there is a huge flurry of activity towards the end of the window.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been thwarted‚ for now‚ in their bid to sign Phakamani Mahlambi from Egyptian side Al-Ahly after the player was registered by the club on Tuesday.

Ahly coach Patrice Carteron had been open to Mahlambi leaving on loan for the season‚ but a long-term injury to Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi has opened the door for the youngster at the Cairo side. Mahlambi plays the same position as the Nigerian.

TimesLIVE

Striker Mulenga believes Pirates can win the league

Pirates’ second-place start will be the lift the club needs to win the 2018-19 premiership, says Augustine Mulenga
Sport
1 day ago

‘Ndorogate’ prompts Premier Soccer League to review steps for solving disputes

The court battles with Ajax set new legal precedents, forcing the PSL to review its legal proceedings
Sport
2 days ago

PSL start whistle blows as Ajax retreat

Ajax ends its interdict pursuit, opening the way for league games to commence
Sport
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Can SA turn the corner in Sri Lanka? The signs ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Will it be third time lucky for Lions in NZ?
Sport / Rugby
3.
How dancing ‘Razor’ sharpened Crusaders
Sport / Rugby
4.
IPL could make a second visit to a ground nearby
Sport / Cricket
5.
Striker Mulenga believes Pirates can win the ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Striker Mulenga believes Pirates can win the league
Sport / Soccer

‘Ndorogate’ prompts Premier Soccer League to review steps for solving disputes
Sport / Soccer

PSL start whistle blows as Ajax retreat
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.