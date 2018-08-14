Sport / Soccer

McCarthy upbeat, but work still to be done

14 August 2018 - 05:05 Mark Gleeson
Two wins from their opening three encounters has Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy smiling even though he must reshuffle his defence before his next game.

City advanced to the MTN8 semifinals after beating Maritzburg United away on Sunday.

They now focus on the league. They play Lamontville Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

McCarthy said the priority will be to clear a treatment room full of players with niggling injuries‚ such as Teko Modise‚ Mozambican international Edmilson‚ Kwanda Mngonyama and Ebrahim Seedat.

Those on the injury list were joined by skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize‚ who had to go to hospital after suffering a cut above his eye following a clash of heads in Sunday’s cup tie‚ and Siphelele Mthembu‚ whose ankle was hurt in a bruising tackle.

"I’m hoping to have almost my full squad available against Arrows, which will be a positive because my biggest concern now is Mkhize and Shaka Zulu [Mthembu]‚" said McCarthy.

"I’ve had to shift things around because I’ve got injuries.

"I have had to move players and my centreback is playing leftback [Kouassi Kouadja] and the rightback is playing centreback [Keanu Cupido].

"So it’s a bit of shuffling going on but overall I’m satisfied.

"I’m happy with how my team has been playing and the commitment of the players. There has been improvement."

Mkhize is unlikely to play against Arrows so Cupido should switch to the right with Kouadja going back to partner Tareeq Filies in the heart of the defence as Edmilson or Seedat play on the left of the back four.

McCarthy had previously sounded positive pronouncements about his preseason signings with City’s new acquisitions such as Riyaad Norodien‚ Mthembu and Kouadja all making an immediate impact.

Cupido fires City into semifinals

Maritzburg handed their third successive defeat, which contrasts with the team’s bright start to the season
Sport
1 day ago

Brazilians pin their hopes on fitness of defender Ricardo Nascimento

Coach Pitso Mosimane is crossing his fingers that Ricardo Nascimento will recover from a hamstring injury in time to travel to North Africa with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man City brush Gunners aside

Goals by Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva shore up the Premier League champions’ title defence
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach chews over defeat

Football is not about what you deserve but what you get, says Bucs manager Milutin Sredojevic after side’s MTN8 loss to SuperSport
Sport
1 day ago

