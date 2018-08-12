Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE

Man City brush Gunners aside

12 August 2018 - 21:11 Agency Staff
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their second goal with Raheem Sterling against Arsenal in London, Britain, August 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their second goal with Raheem Sterling against Arsenal in London, Britain, August 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH

London — Manchester City, who romped to Premier League success by 19 points last season, began the defence of their title with an impressive win away to an Arsenal side playing under new Spanish manager Unai Emery on Sunday.

The champions were good value, with goals by Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

Sterling went past two weak challengers to put City ahead in the first quarter of an hour with his 50th league goal.

Soon after debutant Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City was substituted, Bernardo Silva added the second midway through the second half.

Last season’s top scorer Mo Salah was on target again as Liverpool began their campaign with an easy 4-0 win at home to West Ham United.

The Egyptian gave Juergen Klopp’s side the lead after 19 minutes. Poor defending cost West Ham a second goal just before the interval, to Sadio Mane, who added a third after 53 minutes. Substitute Daniel Sturridge made it four just seconds after coming on.

Salah’s goal featured an important contribution from new signing Naby Keita, who was excellent throughout.

In the day’s other match, Southampton were held to a goalless draw at home by Burnley.

Reuters

Wits victory shows Chiefs’ new coach has hard work to do

Giovanni Solinas names the same starting XI in his second game
Sport
4 days ago

Youngest Buc joins elite club of players

Augustirne Mohlonoko is not yet 17 and is the youngest player to appear for Orlando Pirates
Sport
4 days ago

Bloem Celtic sold in principle for R40m

The administrator takes over the day-to-day running of the business from owner Max Tshabalala
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bloem Celtic sold in principle for R40m
Sport / Soccer
2.
Usain Bolt sprints to Australia to try his hand ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Death of Jarrod Lyle casts shadow over PGA
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Third Kenyan athlete in 10 days fails doping test
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Man City brush Gunners aside
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Jose Mourinho takes a swipe at United’s critics
Sport / Soccer

Champions Man City look even stronger now
Sport / Other Sport

Normal service resumes as Man City give Chelsea a lesson
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.