Man City brush Gunners aside

London — Manchester City, who romped to Premier League success by 19 points last season, began the defence of their title with an impressive win away to an Arsenal side playing under new Spanish manager Unai Emery on Sunday.

The champions were good value, with goals by Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

Sterling went past two weak challengers to put City ahead in the first quarter of an hour with his 50th league goal.

Soon after debutant Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City was substituted, Bernardo Silva added the second midway through the second half.

Last season’s top scorer Mo Salah was on target again as Liverpool began their campaign with an easy 4-0 win at home to West Ham United.

The Egyptian gave Juergen Klopp’s side the lead after 19 minutes. Poor defending cost West Ham a second goal just before the interval, to Sadio Mane, who added a third after 53 minutes. Substitute Daniel Sturridge made it four just seconds after coming on.

Salah’s goal featured an important contribution from new signing Naby Keita, who was excellent throughout.

In the day’s other match, Southampton were held to a goalless draw at home by Burnley.

