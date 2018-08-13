Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach chews over defeat

13 August 2018 - 05:06 Mark Gleeson
Dive master: Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United saves a penalty that helped his team defeat Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 quarterfinal game late on Saturday night. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Dive master: Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United saves a penalty that helped his team defeat Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 quarterfinal game late on Saturday night. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic opted for a philosophical view after elimination from the MTN8 on Saturday‚ proclaiming that "the game does not forgive mistakes".

The Pirates coach added that in football "it is not about what you deserve but what you get".

Pirates were knocked out by holders SuperSport United 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time at the Orlando Stadium.

Sredojevic is obviously bitterly disappointed after Pirates let slip an early lead‚ missed a sitter just before the end of regulation time‚ squandered a penalty in extra time and were then knocked out in a post-match penalty shootout.

"We started well, but what was unacceptable was to open that zone from where SuperSport score many goals and concede a goal from that so-called golden area in front of the defence‚" he said.

"No one was there to apply the block.

"Secondly‚ also from the transition we made two similar mistakes and in a game like this one, it does not forgive you."

Augustine Mulenga had Pirates 1-0 up after 15 minutes but Dean Furman scored a sumptuous left-footed equaliser from the edge of the box to level the score before half-time.

Evans Rusike then eased through to make it 2-1 to SuperSport shortly after the interval.

Pirates were level at 2-2 after a deflection off Gladwin Shitolo in the 60th minute.

"Anyhow‚ we found the strength to come back‚ to score that equalising goal‚" the Bucs coach said.

"We dominated mostly and we did our best to finish it off before we were forced to penalties‚ which we know is a lottery.

"We had a golden chance to finish the match in regular time and missed that penalty."

After Vincent Pule conjured up a horror miss in the 85th minute‚ SuperSport centre-back Morgan Gould fouled Thamsanqa Gabuza in his own area with just seven minutes of extra time left to allow Pirates to seal it, but Ronwen Williams made a diving stop to deny Mulenga.

"Usually when you go into penalties the team that has missed a penalty during the match is psychologically down.

"We tried to encourage the players to still go and try and get a victory from the penalties, but it was not meant to be‚" added the Pirates coach. "It was a good competitive match with four goals in regular time, but unfortunately we couldn’t go through and follow our target.

"Football has shown us something that is a big truth of the game, and that is it’s not about what you deserve but what you get.

"If it was about deserving‚ then we deserved more, but we got what we got.

"The league continues for us on Wednesday and we need to find the mental strength from this disappointment to bounce back stronger."

Pirates host Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday in their third game of the Premiership campaign.

TimesLIVE

Adidas on the trot with new-look shoes

Strong second-quarter results leave rival Nike in the dust and drive up the share more than 10%
Companies
3 days ago

Giovanni Solinas is already feeling the pressure at Chiefs

New Kaizer Chiefs coach says he is trying to wrap his head around three barren seasons
Sport
3 days ago

Jose Mourinho takes a swipe at United’s critics

The disgruntled coach will be without the likes of Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo
Sport
3 days ago

Leopards claw back for Premiership match draw

Leopards capitalise on Highlands’ dip with goals from Themba Ndlovu and Dunga Musonda for a last-gasp 2-2 draw
Sport
3 days ago

Wits victory shows Chiefs’ new coach has hard work to do

Giovanni Solinas names the same starting XI in his second game
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pirates coach chews over defeat
Sport / Soccer
2.
Cupido fires City into semifinals
Sport / Soccer
3.
Brazilians pin their hopes on fitness of defender ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Aussie captain Michael Hooper cleared for opening ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
New swim sensation Caeleb Dressel shuns Phelps ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Adidas on the trot with new-look shoes
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Giovanni Solinas is already feeling the pressure at Chiefs
Sport / Soccer

Jose Mourinho takes a swipe at United’s critics
Sport / Soccer

Leopards claw back for Premiership match draw
Sport / Soccer

Wits victory shows Chiefs’ new coach has hard work to do
Sport / Soccer

SABC woes plunge Safa into R20m loss
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.