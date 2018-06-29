Ronaldo holds no fear for captain fantastic Godin

Rostov-on-Don — Uruguay captain Diego Godin is the leader of the only defence yet to concede a goal in the World Cup.

The Atletico Madrid defender’s wealth of experience in facing Cristiano Ronaldo will come in handy in his side’s last 16 clash with Portugal on Saturday. With 27 meetings against Ronaldo in the bruising Spanish capital derby between Atletico and Real Madrid, winning eight times, drawing nine and losing 10, few players are better placed to shackle Ronaldo than Godin.

The five-times world player of the year may have filled his boots against Godin on several occasions, but the defender has also kept the prolific Portuguese quiet in many games, preventing him from finding the net in 13 of their last 20 meetings.

There has been little love lost when they have met: Ronaldo once punched Godin during a Spanish Super Cup tie, but the defender got his own back in a meeting in 2017 by elbowing the Portuguese in the head. Both players escaped red cards.

Godin, 32, is one of the most senior players in the Uruguay squad, making his debut in 2005 and playing at three World Cups as well as winning the Copa America in 2011.

Oscar Tabarez, who has coached Uruguay since 2006, has never hidden his admiration for his captain. "Godin has always had a very defined personality, he shows solidarity and that has made him stand out in the group and it has rubbed off on them too," he said in 2017.

"He earned the captaincy for his achievements and his commitment and in a certain way he represents the very best of Uruguay."

Reuters