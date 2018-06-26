Sport / Soccer

Sweden united ahead of Mexico showdown at 2018 World Cup

26 June 2018 - 05:01 Agency Staff
Jimmy Durmaz. Picture: REUTERS
Jimmy Durmaz. Picture: REUTERS

Gelendzhik — Sweden’s players have put a turbulent 36 hours behind them and are ready to take on Mexico in a game they must win to advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

After losing in the closing minutes to Germany and seeing their winger Jimmy Durmaz subjected to a storm of racial hatred on social media, the players and staff presented a united front as they packed their bags before heading to Ekaterinburg to meet Mexico.

"We were a strong group from day one, and obviously this can help. We were clear after the match that this [the abuse of Durmaz] was unacceptable… we backed him up in a good way, together," defender Pontus Jansson told reporters.

Racial abuse and threats against Durmaz were reported to the Swedish police. The Swedes want to put the incident and the Germany loss behind them. "It [the Mexico match] is like a last 16 game, we know we have to win to go through. We’re not nervous, it’s more that it’s a great task to have," Jansson said.

Sweden can qualify with a win over Mexico if Germany lose to South Korea, and if both Sweden and Germany win it is possible the Swedes could advance on goal difference. A draw will give Mexico victory in Group F but may not be enough for the Swedes to go through.

"Normally they like to play a high press, they like to keep the ball in possession… now we have a situation that they can go through without winning the game," Sweden scout Tom Prahl told reporters.

Having been caught out late by Germany, the Swedes will be cautious in pursuit of victory. "The main thing is that we score one goal more than Mexico after 90 minutes, and if it will come in the 85th minute that’s quite alright," Prahl said.

Reuters

Captain Kane gives team hope of World Cup glory

Senegal and Japan draw to leave group wide open
Sport
1 day ago

Kylian Mbappe’s goal sends France through to last 16 at World Cup

Aged 19, Mbappe claims his place in the French soccer record books
Sport
4 days ago

Croatia euphoric after thumping win against Argentina

Zlatko Dalic’s men leave Lionel Messi and two-time world champions Argentina on the brink of an embarrassing group-stage exit at World Cup
Sport
4 days ago

Africa is still a long way off a breakthrough at the World Cup

Teams from continent so far fail to impress in Russia
Sport
5 days ago

Uruguay advance, Ronaldo saves Portugal at the World Cup

Russia and Uruguay will face one of the top two from Group B in the last 16 — either Portugal, Spain or Iran
Sport
5 days ago

World Cup big guns fail to fire as lesser lights shine

With superstars such as Messi and Neymar off the boil, this could signal a shift in balance of power
Sport
6 days ago

Senegal punish Poland in first African victory

Niang and Gueye make the most of shocking errors as West Africans go to the top of Group H with Japan
Sport
6 days ago

Spirited Mexico stun Germany in World Cup thriller

A shaky warm-up campaign calls into question the dominant form the Germans showed in qualifying
Sport
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Caster Semenya has a new ally in fight against ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Irish eyes on rugby world champions All Blacks ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Fifa World Cup not immune from match-fixing, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Uruguay too slick for sluggish Russia
Sport / Soccer
5.
Money on Siya Kolisi to lead Stormers
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.