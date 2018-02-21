Jose Mourinho wants Pogba to play both ends of field

London — Manchester United’s Champions League trip to Sevilla on Wednesday night is the type of occasion for which the English giants swallowed their pride to pay £89m for Paul Pogba, four years after he left Old Trafford for Juventus as a free agent.

Yet it remains to be seen whether the French midfielder even starts for the first leg of the last-16 tie as much due to his form as his fitness. Pogba has not completed 90 minutes in a month as he has been hauled off by manager Jose Mourinho in defeats at Tottenham and Newcastle, and dropped for victory over Huddersfield at Old Trafford in between.

Reports in the French media emerged last week that Pogba is unhappy with the role given to him by Mourinho, in particular the defensive demands imposed by the Portuguese.

Mourinho pointedly said Pogba would have occupied his favoured role on the left of a midfield three for Saturday’s fifth-round FA Cup win at Huddersfield if he had not been ruled out hours before the game due to illness.