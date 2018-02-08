It’s all going wrong for Chelsea

London — Chelsea’s troubled season hit a new low as the Premier League champions crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Watford, heaping fresh pressure on beleaguered boss Antonio Conte.

Less than a year after being hailed as the mastermind of Chelsea’s title triumph, Conte appears destined to become the latest high-profile boss to pay the price for failing to satisfy the London club’s ruthless owner, Roman Abramovich.

With fourth-placed Chelsea trailing 19 points behind leaders Manchester City, Abramovich is reported to be considering a replacement for Conte, with former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique linked with the job.

Here is a look at the reasons for Chelsea’s collapse:

• The champagne corks had barely finished popping at the end of Chelsea’s title celebrations in May 2017 before Conte bizarrely lost his cool and set off down a path that now looks certain to end with his exit.

• Misjudging his power base, Conte felt winning the league should allow him much more say in who came and went from his squad — and first in his sights was malcontent Diego Costa.

Infuriated by Costa’s mood swings and an attempt to engineer a move to China, Conte decided to sell the Spain striker even though his goals had been instrumental in the title success.

But he had not reckoned on Costa going public with a text message from Conte telling him he was not in his plans for next season, a move that prompted the Chelsea boss to exile his forward from the squad. The situation quickly disintegrated as Costa refused to train with the reserves, leaving Chelsea struggling to find a buyer.

Abramovich was said to be furious and, although Costa eventually got his wish to join Atletico Madrid, the Italian has since been on a collision course with the club’s hierarchy.

• The breakdown in relations manifested itself in the manager dragging out negotiations over a new contract and when he eventually signed the improved terms, tellingly it did not include an extension.

• Already grumbling about his lack of influence over transfers and complaining that Chelsea were not spending as much as their rivals, Conte was livid when Abramovich sanctioned Nemanja Matic’s switch to Manchester United.

• Engaging in a petty feud with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho only added to the perception that Conte was unravelling as Chelsea failed to keep pace with Manchester City in the title race.

• "That’s the type of wretched result and performance that gets managers the sack," Henry Winter, chief football writer of The Times, said of Monday’s rout at Watford.

Yet Conte has never seemed settled in England, with his family only joining him in 2018 and he seems unruffled by the prospect of leaving.

"I’m not worried. I can be the Chelsea coach or not. What is the problem? My soul is clear," he said after the Watford game.

From the very first day of the season, Chelsea, reflecting their manager’s discontent, have seemed totally out of sync on the pitch.

• A shock 3-2 home defeat against Burnley on the opening Premier League weekend foreshadowed the problems to come, with Conte claiming it could take four years to build a team capable of consistently winning silverware.

That downbeat assessment hardly inspired Conte’s players, who were already reported to be chafing at his demanding training sessions and intense personality.

AFP