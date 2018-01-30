Focus on Sanchez debut for United against Spurs

London — Alexis Sanchez is poised to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United against Spurs on Wednesday as Liverpool seek to halt a mini slump after their spectacular win against Manchester City.

Elsewhere in a full set of midweek fixtures Chelsea host Bournemouth, runaway leaders Manchester City take on West Brom and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to make his debut for Arsenal against Swansea.

At United Jose Mourinho had been looking glum, forced to fend off rumours he was unhappy in Manchester and disappointed with the relative lack of spending power at his disposal.

It is probably too late for Manchester United to catch Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City but Mourinho is looking upbeat after signing a contract extension and boosting his firepower with the signing of Sanchez.

The Chile international sparkled during the routine 4-0 FA Cup victory against lowly Yeovil Town on Friday but his hard work as much as his creative play that caught the eye.

"Obviously we know his quality on the ball, he’s amazing, but his fight, the way he defends, he’s the first player to defend," said midfielder Ander Herrera.

Guardiola’s City are unlikely to get an easy ride against West Brom, who have amassed the second-highest number of yellow cards this season in the Premier League (47).

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were brought quickly down to earth, losing against bottom club Swansea. That brought an end to their 18-game unbeaten run and was followed by an FA Cup loss to West Brom at Anfield.

The Cup defeat removed their best chance of silverware this season and will further focus minds on the need to finish in the top four. Liverpool are in fourth spot, two points clear of Spurs and five ahead of Arsenal.

Klopp admits his side do not have the luxury of time. "A long run starts with the first game and that’s on Tuesday."

AFP

Fixtures (9.45pm SA time stated):

Tuesday: Swansea v Arsenal, West Ham v Crystal Palace, Huddersfield v Liverpool (10pm)

Wednesday: Chelsea v Bournemouth, Everton v Leicester, Newcastle v Burnley, Southampton v Brighton, Manchester City v West Brom (10pm), Stoke v Watford (10pm), Tottenham v Manchester United (10pm)