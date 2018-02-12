Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL

Newcastle rock sloppy Man United

12 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Matt Ritchie condemned Manchester United to a shock 1-0 defeat at struggling Newcastle, while Huddersfield climbed out of the relegation zone after a 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday.

United’s second defeat in their last three Premier League games leaves them 16 points behind leaders Manchester City. Jose Mourinho’s second-placed side, beaten by Tottenham in their last away game, were rarely at their best at St James’s Park and paid the price in the 65th minute.

United defender Chris Smalling was booked for diving inside his own half and from the resulting Jonjo Shelvey free-kick Dwight Gayle played a backheel towards Ritchie.

Ritchie’s run was untracked by United’s sloppy defence and the Newcastle winger fired low past David De Gea.

Mourinho responded by pulling off Paul Pogba after another underwhelming display from the France midfielder.

United should have equalised soon after, but when Newcastle failed to clear a corner, Anthony Martial saw two shots blocked on the line by Gayle.

Newcastle had kicked off in the relegation zone, but a first win in five games and their first success against United since 2013 lifts them to 13th place.

At John Smith’s Stadium, David Wagner’s team took a seventh-minute lead as Alex Pritchard drilled in his first Huddersfield goal since his January move from Norwich.

Junior Stanislas equalised for Bournemouth with a cool finish from Ryan Fraser’s cross seven minutes later.

But Steve Mounie restored Huddersfield’s advantage with a 27th-minute header and the Benin striker netted again from Aaron Mooy’s pass to put the hosts in control in the 66th minute. Rajiv van La Parra converted a stoppage-time penalty to lift Huddersfield out of the bottom three.

AFP

