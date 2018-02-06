Sport / Soccer

SPORTS BROADCASTING

Amazon likely to bid for rights to English soccer

06 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Alexis Sanchez. England’s auction for the rights to screen matches including Manchester United and City, Liverpool and Chelsea is a multibillion-pound venture. Picture: REUTERS
Alexis Sanchez. England’s auction for the rights to screen matches including Manchester United and City, Liverpool and Chelsea is a multibillion-pound venture. Picture: REUTERS

London — Amazon’s sports broadcasting ambitions will be tested this week in a multibillion-pound auction of English Premier League soccer rights, potentially pitting it against Sky and BT.

England’s auction for the rights to screen matches including Manchester United and City, Liverpool and Chelsea is one of the biggest money spinners in world sport, raising £5.14bn at home in the past three years.

Broadcasters that have stumped up for the best packages to win viewers and fend off rivals could now face another threat from one of the big US tech groups entering the fray.

Amazon, the world’s largest retailer, has moved aggressively into TV to bolster its Amazon Prime membership service, which offers free delivery and content for a flat monthly fee, and the new auction appears to have been structured specifically to attract a digital player for at least a small set of games.

That is likely to force Rupert Murdoch’s Sky and Britain’s biggest telecoms group, BT, to increase their offers. Financial and strategic pressures mean analysts do not think they will match previous 70% jumps.

There was a "very real threat that Amazon will look to take at least some of the UK and, later on, international rights", Guy Bisson from the media analyst firm Ampere said ahead of the auction, which begins on Friday. Amazon has won the rights to some of the US’s National Football League and ATP tennis.

Sky refused to discuss its commercial strategy, while Amazon declined to comment.

The English auction for the three seasons beginning 2019-20 will make 200 live games available out of the 380 played each season, divided into seven lots, with five packages consisting of 32 games and two packages of 20 games.

One package will include the rights to show a whole round of matches at the same time, an option that could be more attractive to a digital provider than a traditional broadcaster.

In the previous auction Sky, which built its business on the back of the Premier League, picked up 126 games to BT’s 42. Analysts expect they will want to achieve at least a similar outcome this time around.

But both are to some extent limited. Sky, present in 13-million homes, had to cut costs, hike prices and drop other sports to afford the last round of rights.

It also has an uncertain future as it is not clear who will own Sky when the 2019 season begins, with Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox trying to buy the 61% it does not own.

Sky could be sold to Disney if a separate sale of Murdoch’s TV and film assets receives the green light.

Reuters

Struggling Royal Bafokeng Nation to sell PSL team Platinum Stars

Because the economy is struggling and the price of platinum has fallen, the nation has been forced to ‘give away the club’, a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Dortmund hope for a bag of goals from Batshuayi

The Belgian has joined until the end of the season on a loan deal from Chelsea
Sport
4 days ago

Plat Stars staying put, says De Sa after sale

At a controversy-tinged media conference, De Sa declines to reveal all his consortium partners
Sport
4 days ago

West Ham suspend official in race row

Team recruitment official calls for fewer African players because ‘they have a bad attitude’
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
A rude awakening for Proteas stand-in captain
Sport / Cricket
2.
Fans of Super Bowl winners Eagles run amok
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Local stars part of London’s new-look World Cup
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Amazon likely to bid for rights to English soccer
Sport / Soccer
5.
Chris Froome set for season debut in Spain
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Why GlaxoSmithKine, Reckitt Benckiser are alone in line for Pfizer unit
Companies

Amazon settles major French tax claim as screws set to tighten on digital ...
Companies

FT COMMENT: Pedigreed tech firms are losing cloud war to Amazon and Microsoft
Opinion / Editorials

Amazon opens rainforest-inspired headquarters, The Spheres
Companies

Amazon tipped to take a tilt at Premier League streaming rights
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.