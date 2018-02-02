Kingmakers Wits target Chiefs win

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says they are in a position to determine who will win the league this season.

First on their agenda is Kaizer Chiefs at home on Saturday, a game the defending champions have targeted as an eminently winnable one.

Wits finally look like the team that won the league at a canter last season and are understandably not too bothered by Chiefs’ good form.

They put SuperSport United to the sword in Pretoria on Saturday but Chiefs’ superior defensive organisation is the envy of many teams.

Hunt is not happy that his team can spoil other team’s chances of winning the league but they have a job to do.

"One thing is for sure: we’ll determine who wins the league because we still have to play all these teams‚" Hunt said.

"We might not do it but we’ve got the capacity to beat everybody," he said. "You can’t expect to win every game and the top team isn’t dominating every game. So this league is very close in terms of top to bottom.

"It doesn’t make me feel better because we can’t win the league. We’re too far away unless we win 11 games. We still have to play everybody," Hunt said.

"Like most teams‚ we’ve got the capacity to beat everyone anywhere," he added. "It’s going to be tight if it goes to the wire because there’s no consistency. This time last year we were hitting a run and we were on two points per game and the current leaders aren’t even on two points per game.

"It looks like less than 60 points can win the league this season," he said.

Chiefs have shown their aggressive hand in the recent transfer window with the acquisitions of Leonardo Castro and Siphelele Ntshangase.

Coach Steve Komphela also has not been shy of utilising three forwards‚ a trick that nearly paid off in their goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns last week.

Hunt said they had a tough task on their hands.

"Chiefs aren’t an easy team to play and I thought they were very unlucky against Mamelodi Sundowns‚" Hunt said.

"They’ve also made a few signings and that will also help them," he added.

"Against Chiefs‚ the problem we’ve often had is that we’ve created a lot and don’t score many. We create more chances than we did in the SuperSport game but we don’t score.

"I look at how many opportunities we’ve had before they have any but we need to score.

"That’s been the story of our season."

