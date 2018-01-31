Ajax Cape Town are hoping to know before kickoff on Wednesday whether they will be able to use Tendai Ndoro in their match against Orlando Pirates or indeed again this season.

The case against the club for using the Zimbabwean striker in two recent Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches was to have been concluded in Johannesburg on Monday but was postponed to Tuesday, leaving Ajax’s preparations for the key league game at the Cape Town Stadium up in the air.

Ajax face losing points from their 3-1 win over Platinum Stars earlier in January for fielding Ndoro‚ who should not have been signed because he has already played at two different clubs this season.

This is against Fifa rules‚ and there is a possibility the R2.5m that Ajax paid Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly for his services may have been wasted in an administrative botch that the Cape Town club can ill afford.

The PSL is examining the case and is expected to determine whether Ndoro is eligible and whether Ajax should face possible sanction.

Ajax had hoped for clarity by Monday but it is far from clear when a decision will come.

"The rule is stupid‚" said Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral‚ "but there is a possibility the interpretation might be different for each league and that we could use him. I believe that he has the possibility to play. It’s a question of interpretation."

Asked what he would do if Ndoro could not be featured against his old teammates‚ Ertugral said he would rather not think about that possibility.

His planning for the Pirates game‚ however‚ has been disrupted by the uncertainty.

Ndoro was left out of the squad for the 0-0 draw at home to Free State Stars on Friday after the error was uncovered.

The Zimbabwe international played 19 minutes at Pirates at the start of the season before departing for Saudi Arabia‚ where he featured in five matches for Al Faisaly.

He then made his Ajax debut against Stars on January 12, when he scored‚ and also featured in the 1-0 loss to Cape Town City that followed eight days after.

This was a flouting of Fifa rule 5.3 on player registrations, which states: "Players may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season. During this period‚ the player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs. As an exception to this rule‚ a player moving between two clubs belonging to associations with overlapping seasons [ie: start of the season in summer/autumn as opposed to winter/spring] may be eligible to play in official matches for a third club during the relevant season‚ provided he has fully complied with his contractual obligations towards his previous clubs."

This last clause does not apply as the timing of the seasons in Saudi Arabia and SA is the same.

